What are the dangers of AI? Find out why people are afraid of artificial intelligence

Many experts worry that the rapid development of artificial intelligence may have unforeseen disastrous consequences for humanity.

Machine learning technology is designed to assist humans in their everyday life and provide the world with open access to information.

However, the unregulated nature of AI in its current state could lead to harmful consequences for its users and the world as a whole. Read below to find out the risks of AI.

Why are we so afraid of AI?

The emergence of artificial intelligence has led to feelings of uncertainty, fear, and hatred toward a technology that most people do not fully understand. AI can automate tasks that previously only humans could complete, such as writing an essay, organizing an event, and learning another language. However, experts worry that the era of unregulated AI systems may create misinformation, cyber-security threats, job loss, and political bias.

For instance, AI systems can articulate complex ideas coherently and quickly due to large data sets and information. However, the information used by AI to generate responses tends to be incorrect because of the inability of AI to distinguish valid data. The open-access usage of these AI systems may further promote this misinformation in academic papers, articles, and essays.

In addition, the algorithms that compose the operational capabilities of artificial intelligence are built by humans with certain political and social biases. If humanity becomes reliant on AI to seek out information, then these systems could screw research in a way that benefits one side of the political aisle. Certain AI chat programs, such as ChatGPT, have faced allegations of operating with a liberal bias by refusing to generate information about Hunter Biden's laptop scandal.

Is artificial intelligence dangerous?

Artificial intelligence poses many advantages to humans, including streamlining simple and complex everyday tasks, and can act as a ready-to-go 24/7 assistant; however, AI does have the potential to get out of control. One of the dangers of AI is its ability to be weaponized by corporate entities or governments to restrict the rights of the public. For example, AI has the capability of using the data of facial recondition technology to track the location of individuals and families. China's government regularly uses this technology to target protesters and those advocating against regime policies.

Moreover, artificial intelligence offers a wide range of advantages to the financial industry by advising investors on market decisions. Companies use AI algorithms to help build models that predict future market volatility and when to buy or sell stocks. However, algorithms do not use the same context that humans use when making market decisions and do not understand the fragility of the everyday economy.

AI could complete thousands of trades within a day to help boost profits but may contribute to the next market crash by scaring investors. Financial institutions need to have a deep understanding of the algorithms of these programs to ensure there are safety nets to stop AI from overselling stocks.

Religious and political leaders have also noted how the rapid development of machine learning technology can lead to a degradation of morals and cause humanity to become completely reliant on artificial intelligence. Tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT may be used by college students to forge essays, thus making academic dishonesty easier for millions of people. Meanwhile, jobs that once gave individuals purpose and fulfillment, as well as a means of living, could be erased overnight as AI continues to accelerate in public life.

In what situations could AI be dangerous to humans?

Artificial intelligence can lead to invasion of privacy, social manipulation, and economic uncertainty. But another aspect to consider is how the rapid, everyday use of AI can lead to discrimination and socioeconomic struggles for millions of people. Machine learning technology collects a trove of data on users, including information that financial institutions and government agencies may use against you.

A common example is a car insurance company raising your premiums based on how many times an AI program has tracked you using your phone while driving. In the employment arena, companies may use AI hiring programs to filter out the qualities they want in the candidates. This may exclude people of color and individuals with fewer opportunities.

The most dangerous element to consider with artificial intelligence is that these programs do not make decisions based on the same emotional or social context as humans. Although AI may be used and created with good intentions, it could lead to the unforeseen dangers of discrimination, privacy abuse, and rampant political bias.