Biden's 'disinformation board' is unconstitutional thought police bureau

President Joe Biden's bad-idea factory just belched out a doozy: The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) rolled off the assembly line to the sound of shrieks and Klaxons -- and deservedly so.

The last thing America needs is a taxpayer-funded thought-police bureau that monitors public utterances, condemns them as "disinformation" and then flags them for dutiful erasure by the Democrat-Left’s social-media henchpersons in Silicon Valley.

This wretched concept echoes the mind control of the USSR. Indeed, these bumbling neo-totalitarians gave this monstrosity a name whose acronym is DGB, which rhymes with KGB. One feels sorry for Team Biden – almost.

It would be bad enough if the DGB were a small, stand-alone panel, a la the National Endowment for the Arts. Instead, the DGB operates within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a massive law-enforcement agency with ample guns, ammo, and well-trained federal agents whose firepower would inspire the average enemy of the state to clam up.

"The fact that a federal department with approximately 240,000 employees would set up a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to enforce the government’s judgement of what information is allowed in the public square should frighten anyone who values liberty and understands how crucial free speech is in maintaining that liberty," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told the Daily Caller.

Unspoken in this debate is the fact that every American has the constitutional right to spew disinformation. Allow me to exercise that natural-born right:

Gavin Newsom is not the governor of California. The Golden State’s chief executive is, in fact, Sasquatch -- AKA Big Foot. He wears an elaborate mask and uses a human-voice synthesizer to communicate with Homo Sapiens, a species to which his kind hope to evolve over the next 5 million years -- assuming California does not go bankrupt before then. I know this because the Loch Ness Monster whispered this to me underwater, during a recent scuba diving trip to Scotland. I swear this is true. Every word.

Now, you are free to agree with me, or you may scream "disinformation!" and then explain why that paragraph is pure fiction.

But Biden, the Democrats, and their DGB lack the constitutional authority to scream "disinformation!" and make that paragraph or this article disappear. But this sure looks like what they are salivating to do.

This is especially rich given Democrats’ penchant for peddling disinformation.

•Obama declared publicly 37 times during the ObamaCare debate: "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan, period." Obama knew this was disinformation. If your employer disliked your plan, you could have lost it, period. PolitiFact declared this its 2013 "Lie of the Year."

The Associated Press calculated that ObamaCare’s red tape killed 4.7 million health care policies that people liked. Including mine. Twice. Period.

•Biden continues to cite "the Putin price hike" for rising energy costs, even though drivers started paying more for gas when Biden entered office and launched his War on Oil -- a year before Putin invaded Ukraine.

•According to Biden, Republicans want to "figure out how to keep the black vote, when it occurs, from even counting." No, Joe. Republicans are not trying to stop the tabulation of Black voters’ ballots.

•Biden claimed that Georgia’s new election-integrity law is "going to end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work." No, Joe. Polls will close at 7 p.m. The Washington Post awarded Biden four Pinocchios for this disinformation.

Biden also scored four Pinocchios for each of these outbursts of disinformation:

•President Donald J. Trump planned to have Social Security "permanently depleted by the middle of calendar year 2023."

•Because of the Second Amendment, "you couldn’t buy a cannon."

•At least five times, Biden falsely has said, "I was arrested" as a teenager while protesting for civil rights.

•For his part, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the man who unveiled the DGB, bizarrely insists: "The border is closed." This disinformation is belied by the Center for Immigration Studies’ estimate that 620,000 illegal-alien "got-aways" have evaded the Border Patrol and penetrated the USA under Biden. Their whereabouts? Unknown.

Disinformation Czarista Nina Jankowicz is just the right person to sniff out disinformation, since she practices it herself.

•"Trump’s Kremlin ties don’t end at Manafort," she disinformed via Twitter. Despite three years of relentless repetition by countless Trump-loathing Democrats, four different probes concluded that the Trump-Russia collusion story was phonier than a Soviet crop report.

•Conversely, Jankowicz disinformed that Hunter Biden’s "laptop is a Russian influence op." The first son’s "laptop from Hell," in fact, contains authentic proof of his dodgy deals around the world.

Given that top Democrats have mastered the disinformation that they decry, the DGB should be re-christened the Ministry of Psychological Projection.

