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Watch out: The hole locations for PGA Championship round three are absolutely diabolical

Scheffler said Friday's pins were "the hardest set of pin locations" he's seen since joining the Tour

By Jon Root OutKick
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There’s been a lot of talk about the pin locations at this year’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. The windy conditions have made the course difficult enough. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler called Friday's pin locations for round 2, "kind of absurd" and "the hardest set of pin locations that I've seen since I've been on Tour."

It seems the greenskeepers and superintendent pulled a Michael Jordan and took those comments personally. Today’s pin locations are some of the most difficult, diabolical, insane, and any synonym of the word crazy you can think of. 

Rory McIlroy reacting during the first round at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania

Rory McIlroy wasn't happy with his first round performance at the 2026 PGA Championship. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The PGA Championship’s official X account shared the pin location for Saturday’s round 3 and they are wild. Just take a look at holes 8 and 12. What a nightmare.

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ESPN, one of the broadcast partners of the PGA Championship and before Saturday’s round, and Ken Brown walked the audience through the difficulty of the 8th green. "It’s a huge green. It’s like Wrigley Field, but they missed most of it," Brown explained while walking the green and showcasing with small cones the minuscule circumference of the flat area around the hole. "I do not know how you can get close to [the hole]."

scottie scheffler smiling

Scottie Scheffler of United States of America reacts during the 2026 PGA Championship on May 12th, 2026 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.(Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brown went on to say that the surface area that players would be expected to hit without the ball rolling off is equivalent to a "postage stamp" comparing it to the 15th hole at Augusta National Golf Club where The Masters is held every year. 

And in an unsurprising move, Rory McIlroy, who seems to love to complain any chance he can get, seemingly threw the groundskeepers under the bus after round 2 claiming, "I think a bunched leaderboard like this, I think it's a sign of a not-great setup."

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No matter what the players think of the pin locations and overall course setup, these guys will need a little bit of good luck the rest of the way, because I don’t think the constant complaining and shade thrown will make the setup crew want to make things easier on them.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Best of luck, fellas. You’re gonna need it.

Jon is a writer and content creator for OutKick

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