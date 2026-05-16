Watch out: The hole locations for PGA Championship round three are absolutely diabolical

There’s been a lot of talk about the pin locations at this year’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. The windy conditions have made the course difficult enough. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler called Friday's pin locations for round 2, "kind of absurd" and "the hardest set of pin locations that I've seen since I've been on Tour."

It seems the greenskeepers and superintendent pulled a Michael Jordan and took those comments personally. Today’s pin locations are some of the most difficult, diabolical, insane, and any synonym of the word crazy you can think of.

The PGA Championship’s official X account shared the pin location for Saturday’s round 3 and they are wild. Just take a look at holes 8 and 12. What a nightmare.

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ESPN, one of the broadcast partners of the PGA Championship and before Saturday’s round, and Ken Brown walked the audience through the difficulty of the 8th green. "It’s a huge green. It’s like Wrigley Field, but they missed most of it," Brown explained while walking the green and showcasing with small cones the minuscule circumference of the flat area around the hole. "I do not know how you can get close to [the hole]."

Brown went on to say that the surface area that players would be expected to hit without the ball rolling off is equivalent to a "postage stamp" comparing it to the 15th hole at Augusta National Golf Club where The Masters is held every year.

And in an unsurprising move, Rory McIlroy, who seems to love to complain any chance he can get, seemingly threw the groundskeepers under the bus after round 2 claiming, "I think a bunched leaderboard like this, I think it's a sign of a not-great setup."

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No matter what the players think of the pin locations and overall course setup, these guys will need a little bit of good luck the rest of the way, because I don’t think the constant complaining and shade thrown will make the setup crew want to make things easier on them.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Best of luck, fellas. You’re gonna need it.