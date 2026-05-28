Rays pitcher vomits on the mound few pitches into team debut

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jonathan Heasley appeared to be dealing with nerves in more ways than one when he made his team debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Heasley produced one of the most shocking moments of the 2026 season. He vomited on the mound three pitches into his outing. It was a tough scene to watch, but probably not the worst of it. He continued through the rest of the game but the Orioles hit him hard.

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Baltimore jumped on him for five runs on eight hits in four innings, completing a series sweep 11-2.

It was Heasley’s first appearance in the big leagues since May 2024 when he was with the Orioles. He was called up from Triple-A hours before first pitch.

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"Obviously would love to see a little bit better results out there, but at the end of the day, I think just kind of putting things in perspective and kind of remembering what it took to get here and just how much it means to get back out there," he told reporters after the game, via MLB.com.

"For me there’s definitely some reward in that."

Rays starter Steven Matz also felt the full force of the Orioles’ offense. Baltimore tagged him for six runs on seven hits in only three innings of work.

Gunnar Henderson hit two home runs in the game, driving in three. Blaze Alexander also had a home run.

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Baltimore improved to 26-30 on the season. Tampa Bay fell to 34-19.