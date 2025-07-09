Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago White Sox

Adrian Houser throws up in dugout, returns to mound against surging Blue Jays squad in remarkable display

Houser has history of pitching after getting sick, doing so twice with the Milwaukee Brewers

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
What are Shohei Ohtani's expectations on the mound? | MLB on FOX Video

What are Shohei Ohtani's expectations on the mound? | MLB on FOX

The MLB on FOX crew discuss what Shohei Ohtani's pitching expectations are for the 2025 season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox starter Adrian Houser likely doesn’t want to be known for what occurred again during his latest start on Wednesday afternoon, but nevertheless, he pitched through it. 

After the first inning of the White Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houser was seen puking in the dugout. 

However, he returned to the mound for the second inning and has been there ever since. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adrian Houser pitches

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser (57) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rate Field. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

It’s unclear why Houser got sick, but this is something he’s had to deal with in the past. 

While a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, Houser threw up two separate instances, but the result was the same. 

ORIOLES' COBY MAYO CRITICIZED FOR BASERUNNING TACTIC, AND BENCHES CLEAR IN BALTIMORE

He never came out of the game.

The first was in 2018, when Houser vomited twice during an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. He let up two doubles in the inning, allowing one run. But he never came out of the game.

Afterward, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Houser wasn’t pitching sick, but rather the heat, not eating enough and nerves contributed to him puking. 

Adrian Houser pukes

Adrian Houser #37 of the Milwaukee Brewers vomits on the field in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Miller Park on Aug. 10, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Then, in the following season, Houser puked in the first inning against the Texas Rangers. He was just four batters in the game when it happened, but he never left. 

Instead, Houser went on to strike out 10 batters as the Brewers won the game. 

The White Sox are hoping Houser’s efforts after getting sick are worth it, as they’re looking to snap Toronto’s 10-game win streak. 

Adrian Houser pitches

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser (57) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rate Field. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of this article, the White Sox are leading the Blue Jays, 2-1, after six innings from Houser. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.