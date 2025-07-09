Adrian Houser throws up in dugout, returns to mound against surging Blue Jays squad in remarkable display

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox starter Adrian Houser likely doesn’t want to be known for what occurred again during his latest start on Wednesday afternoon, but nevertheless, he pitched through it.

After the first inning of the White Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houser was seen puking in the dugout.

However, he returned to the mound for the second inning and has been there ever since.

It’s unclear why Houser got sick, but this is something he’s had to deal with in the past.

While a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, Houser threw up two separate instances, but the result was the same.

He never came out of the game.

The first was in 2018, when Houser vomited twice during an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. He let up two doubles in the inning, allowing one run. But he never came out of the game.

Afterward, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Houser wasn’t pitching sick, but rather the heat, not eating enough and nerves contributed to him puking.

Then, in the following season, Houser puked in the first inning against the Texas Rangers. He was just four batters in the game when it happened, but he never left.

Instead, Houser went on to strike out 10 batters as the Brewers won the game.

The White Sox are hoping Houser’s efforts after getting sick are worth it, as they’re looking to snap Toronto’s 10-game win streak.

At the time of this article, the White Sox are leading the Blue Jays, 2-1, after six innings from Houser.

