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The dog of Georgia TE Oscar Delp was going through it during the NFL Draft

He wanted to be anywhere else but in that living room.

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Winners and Losers: NFL Draft Reaction LIVE From The Ole Smoky Beer Garden | OutKick Hot Mic Video

Winners and Losers: NFL Draft Reaction LIVE From The Ole Smoky Beer Garden | OutKick Hot Mic

Hot Mic LIVE 4/24/26

As the 2026 NFL Draft soldiered on through Saturday afternoon, many young men anxiously awaited the news of their fates for the next several years of football.

A few of these players may go on to be some of the best the NFL has ever seen, but for right now, they are just kids waiting to see if their dreams will come true.

One draft prospect who didn't have to wait long to hear his name called was Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, who was picked up by the New Orleans Saints in the third round.

Oscar Delp of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrating a touchdown on the field

Oscar Delp of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates a touchdown during a game against the University of Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 7, 2023. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

In a house full of his closest friends and family, the room erupted into pure jubilation when Delp got the call.

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Everyone could barely contain their excitement, except for one four-legged family member who wanted to be anywhere but there.

That poor dog was not having it.

Dogs are definitely not fans of being in confined spaces while subjected to loud noises, so it's understandable Delp's dog was a little spooked by all the excitement.

I have to applaud the veteran move by this crafty canine, though. Waiting for your owner to stand up from the couch so you can slip in and steal a cozy spot is some sneaky stuff.

One of our dogs used to deliberately bark at nothing just to get the other dog to stand up and vacate his spot on the couch so she could move in and snatch it.

Georgia Bulldog mascot Uga looking on from the endzone at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Georgia Bulldog mascot Uga looks on from the endzone before the Sugar Bowl football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 1, 2020. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire)

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On the bright side, it looks like Delp's chocolate lab stole the show on Day 3 of the Draft (I was fully expecting him to be an English bulldog given Oscar's alma mater).

The only thing more wholesome than watching a young man who worked so hard to see his dream finally come true is getting to see him share that moment with his dog (albeit, reluctantly).

Inside the NFL Draft Theater viewed from outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh

A closer look inside the NFL Draft Theater from outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 22, 2026. (IMAGN / Beaver County Times)

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Dogs and football go together like peanut butter and jelly, so the more of these viral draft videos we get in the future, the better.

Now give that good boy some extra treats today, Oscar. He's been through a lot.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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