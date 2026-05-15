Caitlin Clark honored for massive career milestone before Fever fall in overtime thriller

Catilin Clark is just starting her third WNBA season, and she is already being honored for a big career achievement in a pregame ceremony.

Is that good? I think that's good.

The Indiana Fever played host to the Washington Mystics on Friday night in a battle of two 1-1 teams through the early going of the season.

One of the big stories so far this season came in the Fever's season opener against the Dallas Wings, when Clark scored her 1,000th career point.

She accomplished the feat in just 54 games, which made her the fastest player to reach 1,000+ points, 250+ assists and 250+ rebounds.

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The previous mark belonged to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, and she did it in 62 games.

So, before tip-off on Friday, the team recognized Clark's accomplishment.

Clark didn't wait long to keep adding to that career point and assist total of hers, feeding teammate and OutKick favorite Sophie Cunningham to extend an early Fever lead.

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Clark wound up with 32 points on the night, along with seven assists and four rebounds. The biggest came with just one second on the clock when she drained a three-pointer to force overtime.

Clark simply has the clutch gene.

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While Indiana was able to get this one to overtime, the Mystics managed to hang on to win 104-102 despite a late push from the Fever.

The Fever dropped to 1-2 on the year, and will be back in action on Sunday when they welcome the Seattle Storm to town.