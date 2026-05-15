OutKick

Caitlin Clark honored for massive career milestone before Fever fall in overtime thriller

The Fever star reached the milestone in just 54 games, breaking Diana Taurasi's record of 62 games

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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Is Caitlin Clark wearing a target on her back as she rises to stardom? | The Facility Video

Is Caitlin Clark wearing a target on her back as she rises to stardom? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy reacts to the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game, including the hard foul on Caitlin Clark and the scuffle that followed. Shady weighs in on whether Clark is being targeted as her star continues to rise in the WNBA.

Catilin Clark is just starting her third WNBA season, and she is already being honored for a big career achievement in a pregame ceremony.

Is that good? I think that's good.

The Indiana Fever played host to the Washington Mystics on Friday night in a battle of two 1-1 teams through the early going of the season.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark celebrates a three-pointer against the Washington Mystics on Friday. (© Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

One of the big stories so far this season came in the Fever's season opener against the Dallas Wings, when Clark scored her 1,000th career point.

She accomplished the feat in just 54 games, which made her the fastest player to reach 1,000+ points, 250+ assists and 250+ rebounds.

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The previous mark belonged to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, and she did it in 62 games.

So, before tip-off on Friday, the team recognized Clark's accomplishment.

Clark didn't wait long to keep adding to that career point and assist total of hers, feeding teammate and OutKick favorite Sophie Cunningham to extend an early Fever lead.

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Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever walking on the basketball court.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever walks on the court before the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 2, 2025. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Clark wound up with 32 points on the night, along with seven assists and four rebounds. The biggest came with just one second on the clock when she drained a three-pointer to force overtime.

Clark simply has the clutch gene.

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While Indiana was able to get this one to overtime, the Mystics managed to hang on to win 104-102 despite a late push from the Fever.

The Fever dropped to 1-2 on the year, and will be back in action on Sunday when they welcome the Seattle Storm to town.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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