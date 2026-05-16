NASCAR tire carrier saves reporter from runaway pit box before Craftsman Truck Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race is on Sunday at Dover International Speedway, but there was a wild scene on Saturday when one pit crew member put his body on the line to save a reporter in the path of a runaway pit box.

Friday night was the Craftsman Truck Series race, and of course, before the race, teams have to set up their pit boxes.

However, as it was being moved into position, Spire Motorsports went rogue and started barreling toward the pit wall.

People could be seen scrambling to get out of the way, but Donovan Williams, tire carrier for Daniel Suarez's No. 7 team in the Cup Series, tried to stop it from hitting Fox pit reporter Amanda Busick.

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No one was seriously hurt, but Williams did sustain some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and released overnight, according to Fox Sports.

Now that is just downright heroic.

Unfortunately, this has ruled Williams out of the pit stop challenge that is part of the All-Star weekend festivities, but hopefully, he's on the mend and will be back in action sooner rather than later.

On Saturday afternoon, Busick sent her thanks to Williams in a post on X.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

This just serves as a reminder of why you've always got to be paying attention and aware of your surroundings when you're in the pits.

I've been lucky enough to hang around the pits at a few different races, and it's one of the most electrifying things you can experience. That said, I'm always kind of in awe of how sideways it could go in an instant if you're not paying attention.

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I mean, in this incident at Dover, everyone was paying attention, and it still got dicey.

I'm just glad everyone is going to be okay, and maybe they can throw some brakes on those pit boxes if they don't have them already.