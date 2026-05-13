Noah Syndergaard fires back at podcaster ex Alex Cooper over ‘cheap shot’ after messy split

Former MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard has had very little to say these days about his ex-girlfriend, podcaster Alex Cooper, but, on Tuesday, he let a few things slip.

On OutKick's "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast podcast, the former Mets pitcher was asked by Lahren about comments Cooper made in 2023 on her popular "Call Her Daddy" show where she mentioned Noah "Can't get a f--king contract." Cooper definitely wasn't coming to his aid by making the comment. It was a clear slight.

The 33-year-old Syndergaard, who says he hasn't spoken to Cooper in eight years, called it a "cheap shot."

"So, I guess I continue to live rent free in her head. I don’t really know," he added. "Cheap shot, but she’s entitled to her own opinion and freedom of speech so I can’t really control what comes out of her mouth. It doesn’t really bother me. It’s kind of comical, but whatever."

"Call Her Daddy" fans weren't happy in 2023 when Cooper, without naming names, addressed what it's like to date a professional baseball player. Many fans believed she was talking about Syndergaard. "I used to sit in silence on the couch with him as he was like 'that was f--king awful' and you’re just like their f---king therapist as they cry and you’re like 'I have a life too, we had dinner plans,'" she was quoted as saying on her show at the time.

Syndergaard says his life these days is much simpler with Cooper out of it for good.

"I’m in a relationship right now. My lifestyle choices have drastically changed. I had my fun in New York when I played there. But now my priorities have shifted. You’re not going to see me out of the club on the weekends. I'm more of a homebody.

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With his MLB days in the rearview mirror, Thor is settling down compared to his wild nights making out with Cooper while courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game. "I I value my my not hungover Saturday and Sunday mornings of going to the farmer's market now or golfing."