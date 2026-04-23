Megan Rapinoe calls on traditional WNBA media to be replaced with those who ‘understand queer culture’

It's always about identity politics for Megan Rapinoe. She's true to her craft.

Flying solo on the latest episode of the "A Touch More" podcast — the show she formerly co-hosted with ex-girlfriend Sue Bird — Rapinoe attacked WNBA media members as out-of-touch and "inherently sexist, racist [and] misogynistic." That was in response to a question recently presented to Azzi Fudd, who was taken as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA, about her dating status. Fudd is in a relationship with Dallas Wings teammate Paige Bueckers.

Rapinoe says she didn't have a problem with Kevin Sherrington, a white columnist from the Dallas Morning News, asking Fudd about the relationship, but at the same time she called on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to be used to rebuild the WNBA media corps.

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"I do think we are watching legacy or establishment media come in and sort of like do business as usual and it just feels like it needs more understanding and nuance," Rapinoe said of WNBA reporters who are covering the league like it's the NBA. "Like it's not quite hitting. I think anybody who's been in the sport a long time just sort of has that feeling of like that's like, I, I get why you're doing that. You do that (with) men's sports, but like it's not really quite hitting here."

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What's the solution? Replace the traditional media with woke media.

"How do we collectively protect and craft the future of this space as the people who care about what the WNBA has built and enjoy the culture that it brings? Because let's be honest, the reason why the WNBA is out front in culture is because of how rooted it is in Black and queer culture and around equality for women and progress in all of those realms," she continued.

"So how do we contribute to an ecosystem that can sustain player authenticity?"

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The 40-year-old retired soccer player is calling on the WNBA to bring in PR teams, managers, agents and "media members that can understand queer culture and that have an imagination around how to give these players media platforms that work for them."

Instead of having the players answer tough questions here and there, Rapinoe wants these new queer-friendly reporters and PR teams to create "talking points that protect" WNBA players "while also allowing them to be out and proud and not make them feel unsafe."