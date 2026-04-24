Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore's mistress reveals he got her pregnant during relationship

Paige Shiver, the former University of Michigan employee who had a relationship with former head football coach Sherrone Moore, revealed in an interview on Friday that he got her pregnant.

Shiver sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis and spoke about her relationship with Moore and what led to him getting fired from the school. In an emotional part of the sit down, Shiver said Moore got her pregnant.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

However, she was diagnosed with Pompe disease, which can cause muscle weakness and lead to respiratory issues.

"Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby," Shiver said as she battled through tears, adding that she wanted to keep the baby.

She added that Moore told her that she had to "do what’s right for your body."

Michigan fired Moore in December as it was revealed that he had a relationship with Shiver. He was facing charges of stalking, breaking and entering and home invasion after he allegedly stormed into her home and threatened to kill himself with butter knives.

He ended up reaching a plea deal and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors to resolve the felony criminal case. The deal was struck the same day a judge planned to hear a challenge to Moore’s arrest in December on three charges, including felony home invasion. Those previous charges were dropped in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device.

SHERRONE MOORE'S ALLEGED MISTRESS SPEAKS OUT, CLAIMS 'YEARS OF MANIPULATION' FROM DISGRACED EX-MICHIGAN COACH

Shiver recalled hearing Moore come to her apartment immediately after he was terminated.

"All of a sudden, I hear footsteps and they’re getting closer and louder, and I’m like, ‘Crap.’ So, I run to my door to try to lock it, he barges in and he’s standing like ‘this’ close to me. And he said, ‘You ruined my life. Why would you do this to me?’ I start backing up and he starts following me," she said.

She said she feared for her life in that moment.

"He’s 6-4. He comes in with his hood up, looking down at me saying I ruined his life, crying, and starts coming at me," she said. "I tell him to leave and he’s not supposed to be here. He’s not listening to me. And he starts grabbing butter knives."

Shiver said Moore should have gone to jail.

"Yes. I think he should have gotten more punishment for what he did," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Moore’s attorney, Ellen K. Michaels, for comment.

"Sherrone Moore has closed this chapter," Michaels told ABC News.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.