Donald Trump uses Pete Rose to justify soldier's alleged shady Maduro bet, and he's not wrong

Nobody on the planet is still more outraged at the Pete Rose situation than Donald Trump. A lot of things irk the president, and for good reason.

The insufferable media. Democrats. The fact that Iran can't seem to pick a new Supreme Leader. Rosie O'Donnell. The list is long, and it's expansive.

But the late, great Pete Rose getting kicked out of baseball decades ago for gambling eats at Trump every single day. Why? I have no idea, but I respect it. Years ago when Rose died, Trump wrote a novel of a Truth Social telling MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to grow a pair and put Rose in the Hall of Fame. It was amazing.

Anyway, Trump and Rose are BACK in the news this week. That's right. Strap in.

MLB COMMISSIONER ROB MANFRED CALLS DECISION TO TAKE PETE ROSE OFF PERMANENTLY INELIGIBLE LIST 'DIFFICULT'

The president was asked Thursday about the situation involving U.S. Special Forces soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who was recently charged by the DOJ for unlawful use of confidential government information. What did he do?

Well, he allegedly placed a series of bets on prediction market Polymarket that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would be out of power by Jan. 31.

Van Dyke was involved in the planning and execution of capturing Maduro for about a month beginning Dec. 8, 2025, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Thoughts, Mr. President?

Trump makes another solid point here

"Was he betting that they would get him, or that they wouldn't get him? That's a little like Pete Rose. Pete Rose, they kept him out of the Hall of Fame for betting on his own team. Now, if he bet against his team, that would be no good, but he bet on his team.

"I'll look into it."

First off, Trump throwing in a throwaway "I'll look into it" at the end was the good stuff. No he won't. Well, scratch that. He might. Again, the guy LOVES Pete Rose. He's fascinated by Pete, still to this day. If he can stop someone in our great military from becoming a modern day Pete Rose, he's gonna do it.

As for Van Dyke ... I agree with Trump here. I've always thought it was silly to punish folks who bet on themselves, or, in this case, their country. What's the big deal? It's why I never understood why Rose got hit so hard for betting on his Reds.

PETE ROSE'S REINSTATEMENT HAS BASEBALL FANS IN UPROAR: 'WHAT A SHAME THEY WAITED UNTIL NOW'

As someone who bets, and loses, quite frequently, I can promise you that folks tend to care a lot more when they have money on something, or someone. Just last night, I bet that my Miami Dolphins would pick Reuben Bain in the first round of the NFL Draft. $5 to win $30. Not a bad little sprinkle.

Bain was there at 12 for Miami, and they passed on him. I was furious. But buddy, did I feel ALIVE.

Now, is that the same as a soldier betting on the capture of a vicious dictator? Well, no. But imagine the absolute rush Van Dyke felt as he saw Maduro strapped to the back of that helicopter, blindfolded, wearing his Nike shorts, on the way back to the US of A?

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

I can only imagine. I bet he ate like a king that night.

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Anyway, Trump's not alone in this thinking. Several notable officials have come to Van Dyke's defense, including OutKick star, Anna Paulina Luna.

And if I've learned one thing over the years, it's if Anna Paulina Luna is on your side, things usually work out in the end.