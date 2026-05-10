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Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s baby name reveal turns out to be the disaster you’d expect

Name joins Lonzo and LiAngelo in the LaVar Ball tradition where names have long doubled as branding vehicles

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has welcomed a son, naming the child with the same total disregard for logic he usually reserves for North Carolina traffic laws.

The hooper went with a copy-and-paste job to name his firstborn.

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Ball, 24, and partner Ana Montana — born Analicia Chaves — revealed their newborn son’s name as "LaOne."

Montana’s name sounds like a Disney Channel character, and "LaOne" lands closer to a sneaker release than a birth certificate — very on brand for the Ball family.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball driving to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 14, 2026. (Nell Redmond/AP Photo)

"Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way," the couple stated, via PEOPLE.

"Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy and what truly matters most."

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball celebrating with guard Coby White on basketball court

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball celebrates with guard Coby White after scoring against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 14, 2026. (Nell Redmond/AP Photo)

The name "LaOne" joins a long, proud — and slightly unhinged — tradition of hoops monikers, landing somewhere between God Shammgod and Metta World Peace.

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The choice tracks for the Ball family — LaMelo, Lonzo, LiAngelo and the unmistakable patriarch, LaVar Ball.

Montana, a model and influencer with millions of followers, has largely kept the pregnancy out of the spotlight, opting for curated reveals over constant updates.

The couple has been publicly linked since 2022.

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As for LaOne, he enters the world with built-in expectations and plenty of bullying ahead.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dribbling the basketball upcourt against the Houston Rockets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dribbles the ball upcourt against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 19, 2026. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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