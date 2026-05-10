Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s baby name reveal turns out to be the disaster you’d expect

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has welcomed a son, naming the child with the same total disregard for logic he usually reserves for North Carolina traffic laws.

The hooper went with a copy-and-paste job to name his firstborn.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Ball, 24, and partner Ana Montana — born Analicia Chaves — revealed their newborn son’s name as "LaOne."

Montana’s name sounds like a Disney Channel character, and "LaOne" lands closer to a sneaker release than a birth certificate — very on brand for the Ball family.

"Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way," the couple stated, via PEOPLE.

"Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy and what truly matters most."

The name "LaOne" joins a long, proud — and slightly unhinged — tradition of hoops monikers, landing somewhere between God Shammgod and Metta World Peace.

LAMELO BALL'S CUSTOM HUMMER LOSES WHEEL IN CHARLOTTE CRASH DURING ALL-STAR BREAK

The choice tracks for the Ball family — LaMelo, Lonzo, LiAngelo and the unmistakable patriarch, LaVar Ball.

Montana, a model and influencer with millions of followers, has largely kept the pregnancy out of the spotlight, opting for curated reveals over constant updates.

The couple has been publicly linked since 2022.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As for LaOne, he enters the world with built-in expectations and plenty of bullying ahead.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela