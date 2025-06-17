Red Sox great David Ortiz talks 'maturity' in relation to Rafael Devers trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox’s decision to trade Rafael Devers sparked an intriguing reaction from Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortz on Monday.

The Red Sox stunningly traded Devers to the San Francisco Giants for four players, including Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks. The deal marked the end of a saga between the front office and Devers, which started when Boston signed Alex Bregman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Red Sox asked Devers to move from third base – an ask he refused. When Triston Casas got hurt, Devers also was not going to move to first base. Red Sox manager Alex Cora even referred to Devers as his designated hitter.

The issue started a snowball effect that ended with Boston trading Devers to the National League West team. Ortiz told The Athletic he knew the situation with Devers "wasn’t going to end well," but seemed to suggest Devers lacked "maturity" in the situation.

"I played for the Red Sox a long time. You think everything with me and the Red Sox was roses and flowers? I went through some tough times also," he said. "But I was mature enough to understand and keep things internal. Even in the best families, between the best brothers, s--- happens. You need to have the maturity to resolve the problems and move on."

SHOHEI OHTANI SHOWS SOME RUST IN 1ST PITCHING APPEARANCE SINCE 2023

Ortiz said that, in the end, it is the organization that has the power to make the final decision regardless of how much money it still owes the player.

"I know the communication between Devers and the Red Sox wasn’t the best at the very beginning," Ortiz added. "But at some point, you have to realize the organization has the power over everyone. They can play you, trade you, let you go.

"Sometimes, as a young player, it’s hard to understand that. But they have the power to do whatever they want. The only thing you can control is what you do on the field."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Devers was hitting .272 with a .905 OPS and 15 home runs. He was leading the American League in walks with 56 and had played the most games in the majors (73).