2026 NBA Playoffs: Best bet for Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons Game 2 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Detroit Pistons punched Cleveland in the mouth in Game 1, beating the Cavaliers 111-101 at Little Caesars Arena.

Now, the Cavs try to answer in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2026 NBA Playoffs NBA Playoffs Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

BET ON THE PISTONS BULLYING THE CAVALIERS IN THE 2026 EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

DraftKings has Detroit as a -155 moneyline favorite, -3.5 against the spread, with a 215.5 total.

I’m not overthinking this. The Pistons were better in the opener; their style travels better in this matchup, and Cleveland still hasn’t proven it can win on the road this postseason.

Best Bet: Detroit Pistons -3.5

Donovan Mitchell will probably go off in at least one game in this series and steal a win for the Cavaliers. However, between Detroit wing Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham, this will be a tough series for Mitchell.

Whether it's him or the officiating, Mitchell isn't getting to the foul line in these playoffs. Personally, I think it's the former and Spida settles for too many tough jumpers.

Either way, they need James Harden to play like vintage, regular-season Harden if they’re going to win this series. Not the one who chokes in the playoffs.

Well, that’s what Cleveland got in Game 1.

Harden looked too old and too slow in Game 1

Harden looked too old and slow for this series. He struggled to get a good look, shooting just 6-for-15 from the field and 1-for-7 from behind the arc, while committing seven turnovers.

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It won’t get any easier for Harden, either, because the Pistons will keep pressuring him. That’s their DNA. Detroit led the NBA in defensive turnover rate during the regular season.

Furthermore, Game 1’s final score is misleading. As in, Detroit should’ve won by more than 10 points.

The Pistons held an 18-point lead at one point and led for 91% of the game. They outperformed the Cavaliers in three of the "four factors" in Game 1: turnovers, rebounds and free throws.

Cleveland’s road issues are a problem

Also, Cleveland hasn’t won a road game in these playoffs, and it has the second-worst cover rate on the road this season at 17-28 against the spread.

The Cavaliers are a finesse, jump-shooting team, which doesn’t travel well, especially in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Detroit has the third-best scoring margin at home this season at +10.2 points per game, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+12.5 PPG) and the New York Knicks (+10.8 PPG).

The Pistons play an energetic, intense style that feeds off their home crowd. They are a poor shooting team, sure. But if Detroit is going to shoot well anywhere, you’d figure it would be at home.

Cade Cunningham has more to give

Furthermore, I like how the Pistons responded after blowing an 18-point lead and allowing the Cavaliers to tie Game 1 with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter.

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Detroit immediately went on a 6-0 run with three straight Jalen Duren dunks off Cade Cunningham assists and never looked back.

Cade "left meat on the bone," so to speak, in Game 1. He shot just 31.6% from the field (6-for-19) against Cleveland’s weak defensive backcourt.

But, like a good boxer, Cunningham figured out his opponent and put the Cavaliers away with his playmaking and passing.

Believe it or not, Cade is leading the playoffs in scoring with 31.3 PPG, and I’m expecting him to play better in Game 2.

Finally, I’m cool with Pistons -3.5 because the winning team in the 2026 NBA Playoffs is covering 88.1% of the time, with an average margin of victory of +13.6 PPG.

Detroit was the better team in Game 1; it has the better home-court profile, and Cleveland’s road issues are hard to ignore.

Prediction: Pistons 113, Cavaliers 102

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