OutKick-Analysis

Ronda Rousey's 17-second win over Gina Carano wasn't a letdown; it was vintage | Bobby Burack

During her UFC prime, Rousey finished Cat Zingano in 14 seconds and Alexis Davis in 16 via similar methods

By Bobby Burack OutKick
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There was widespread disappointment when Ronda Rousey submitted Gina Carano in just 17 seconds on Saturday.

The bout carried enormous hype. It marked Netflix’s first MMA broadcast in partnership with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. Carano didn’t land a punch, and the fight ended before some viewers had fully settled in.

Critics called the finish cheap, staged and anticlimactic.

And yet, the fight unfolded exactly as it should have. It was a reminder of exactly who Ronda Rousey was at the peak of her prowess.

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne embrace

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne embrace after Rousey defeated Gina Carano in her featherweight bout during the main card of Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 16, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

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The truly disappointing outcome would've been had Rousey struggled to put Carano away.

A quick submission via her trademark arm bar was vintage. During Rousey's prime, arguably the most dominant stretch in women’s MMA history, her fights often looked exactly like that.

She knocked out Alexis Davis in 16 seconds at UFC 175 in 2014. She submitted Cat Zingano with an arm bar in 14 seconds at UFC 184. Both fights ended faster than Saturday’s bout against Carano.

In a bit of an upset, Bethe Correia lasted a full 34 seconds before Rousey knocked her out at UFC 190.

On Saturday, Rousey closed her MMA career the same way she built it, by overwhelming opponents almost immediately.

Ronda Rousey in the cage

Ronda Rousey (blue glove) defeated Gina Carano (red glove) by submission via a first-round arm bar at the 17-second mark during their Featherweight Bout (145lbs) of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) on Saturday night's main card event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood of Los Angeles, California, United States on May 16, 2026. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Casual viewers often see quick finishes as unsatisfying. Dedicated fight fans see them as the purest expression of dominance. Boxing fans reacted the same way when Mike Tyson tore through opponents in the first round during the 1980s.

Casual fans wouldn't have enjoyed a slower fight, in which Rousey showed ring rust and needed the judges to escape with a win over Carano. Put simply, the most criticized UFC fights are often the most technical, with little action or damage exchanged.

The only fans with legitimate gripes are Gina Carano supporters, those who believed she could pull off the upset. But at 44 years old and 17 years removed from her last MMA fight, a quick submission was always a realistic possibility.

Ronda Rousey defeated Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey (left) defeated Gina Carano (right) by submission via a first-round armbar at the 17-second mark during their Featherweight Bout (145lbs) of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) on Saturday night's main card event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood of Los Angeles, California, United States on May 16, 2026. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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It’s also worth remembering the fight streamed on Netflix, not pay-per-view. Rousey’s previous fights often cost fans at least $50.

Ultimately, the fight delivered exactly what it was supposed to deliver. Regardless of the level of competition, seeing Rousey lock in the arm bar one final time before retirement was a fitting ending to her career.

Bobby Burack is a writer for OutKick.

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