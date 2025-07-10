Will Zohran Mamdani protect all New Yorkers? He owes the Jewish community an answer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As New York City faces an unprecedented surge in antisemitism, with Jewish residents experiencing the highest levels of hatred and violence in decades, every elected official and candidate should be held accountable for their commitment to protecting all constituents. This includes Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, whose past statements and associations raise serious questions about his dedication to Jewish safety and security.

The data paints a stark picture. New York State experienced a record 1,437 antisemitic incidents in 2024—an 18 percent increase from 2023, and the highest number of any state in the nation. Even more alarming, antisemitic assaults in New York jumped by 52 percent in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of all antisemitic assaults nationwide.

This isn't just about statistics—it's about real people living in fear. This is a 12-year-old being bullied at a middle school in Queens, or an Orthodox couple harassed in broad daylight in Brooklyn. It’s a group of Jewish college students trapped in a library with a mob screaming at them, banging on the windows. Jewish New Yorkers are being harassed and targeted at synagogues, schools, universities, businesses and on the street.

STOPANTISEMITISM FOUNDER WARNS MAMDANI AS NYC MAYOR WOULD BE 'CATASTROPHIC' FOR RESIDENTS

Against this backdrop, Mamdani's past embrace of inflammatory rhetoric and support for radical anti-Israel groups make understanding his commitment to Jewish safety even more important. As a student, he founded the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at Bowdoin College. It is one of the most radical groups on college campuses in America. As an assemblymember, he sponsored the "Not on our Dime Act" that attempted to stop New York registered charitable organizations from sending donations to Israel to "fund war crimes." This included needs like ambulance services, emergency response, food security, and more.

Most recently, Mamdani’s failure to condemn chants of "Globalize the Intifada"—a slogan that is nothing less than a call for indiscriminate violence against Israel, Jews and Jewish communities worldwide—raises fundamental questions about his commitment to Jewish safety. He was given multiple opportunities over the last several weeks, including with Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, to clarify his stance. Mamdani did not swing and miss; he refused to even take the bat off his shoulder and try to hit the pitch.

But the concerns now have evolved far beyond simply calling out a clear statement of violence. Any candidate for mayor needs to explain to the Jewish community and to all New York City residents what specific steps they will take to curb surging antisemitism and hate — and what measures they will not take so as not to endanger the embattled Jewish community in a moment when it is already reeling.

We should be asking some key questions and demanding public answers from the candidates rather than private reassurances. For example:

Will they promise not to appoint radicals to their administration, individuals with a track record of antisemitism, extremism or hate who would bring an agenda into their offices that could harm Jewish New Yorkers? Using Mamdani as an example – he already has consorted with people who have espoused toxic antisemitism and hate. He is reported to have a deep relationship with Linda Sarsour, a highly controversial figure for her blatant antisemitism and anti-Zionism. Mamdani self identifies as a democratic socialist who received the endorsement of the explicitly anti-Israel and anti-Zionist Democratic Socialists of America, which has a long and troubling record of backing leaders with antisemitic histories. Will they ensure NYPD protection for all houses of worship, including synagogues that display Israeli flags? Jewish institutions across New York have faced hundreds of bomb threats and antisemitic attacks in recent years. Any elected official must commit to protecting all religious spaces, regardless of their political symbols or affiliations. Will they provide NYPD to act as security for Jewish community events, including fundraisers for organizations supporting Israeli humanitarian causes like ambulance services? The right to peaceful assembly and charitable giving is fundamental to American democracy. Jewish organizations raising money for medical services should receive the same protection as any other community group. Will they commit to ensuring New York City Public Schools students aren’t mis-educated with false information or poisoned by politics about the Middle East, let alone an anti-American agenda? We have seen ethnic studies inserted into classrooms all over the country at the expense of Jewish students. Ethnic studies often promote toxic anti-Zionist ideas that alienate Jewish students, that isolate Israeli students and that expose children to a biased, warped worldview. Teachers should teach the fundamentals, not use classroom as laboratory for indoctrination and radicalism. Will they zealously ensure that City Hall and government spaces only host organizations that are free of terror links?

To be clear, these aren't unreasonable requests – they're basic expectations for any public servant but relevant based on past associations, positions and statements.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

At the same time, the onus is not just on Mamdani. There are many candidates in this mayoral race. We expect all of them to support the Jewish community.

Antisemitism is not an abstraction – it is a clear and present danger to Jewish Americans. In the past few months, we have seen it manifest in very threatening ways in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Boulder, Colorado.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In light of these very real acts of violence, we need a mayor who demonstrates in deed, not just in word, how they will prevent the bedlam from spreading to New York and how they will protect Jewish New Yorkers, considering their singular set of challenges and do so with the same degree of care and respect shown to all other New Yorkers.

The Jewish community—and all New Yorkers who value tolerance and safety—deserve clear, unambiguous answers.

*As a 501(c)(3) organization, ADL takes no position in support of or in opposition to any candidate for elected office.