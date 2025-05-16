Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion Newsletter

You might get deported, Trump's Middle East victory lap, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Countries in the Middle East will turn to Trump to 'counter' Iranian aggression Video

Sean Hannity: Countries in the Middle East will turn to Trump to 'counter' Iranian aggression

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down highlights of President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar and the 'red carpet' treatment he received at the United Arab Emirates on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host breaks down highlights of President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar and the 'red carpet' treatment he received at the United Arab Emirates. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – About those illegal immigrants in the United States. Continue reading…

SUPREME SHOWDOWN – Trump and the judiciary's conflicts are coming to a head. Continue reading…

CANADIAN CHAOS – Trump targets northern border security as Canada's 'open border' policies create new threats. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BORDER LEGACY – A financial burden that will last for years. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses lawmakers snoozing during an Energy and Commerce hearing. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Why were lawmakers snoozing through this bill? Video

SEN. CHRIS COONS – You might get deported if the Trump administration suspends due process. Continue reading…

TAKE IT FROM THIS MUSLIM – Peace depends on total defeat of the Islamist death cult. Continue reading…

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL – Law enforcement has our backs. Let's show them we have theirs. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.16.25

05.16.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.