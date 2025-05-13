FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL: Law enforcement has our backs. Let's show we have theirs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Across the country, law enforcement officers are answering the call — serving with courage, conviction, and a commitment to protect their communities no matter the cost. They stand between order and chaos, often without thanks, and too often under threat. We will always stand with them.

According to the FBI’s latest report, 64 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Already in 2025, we’ve lost 18 more. These are not just numbers — they are people, lives, and legacies. They are reminders that the work of law enforcement remains among the most difficult and dangerous in our country. Yet despite the risks, officers across America continue to show up — every shift, every call, every crisis — to keep you safe.

Since becoming FBI director in February, I’ve made it a personal priority to reach out to every chief and sheriff who has lost an officer this year. It may be the hardest part of the job, and every conversation is heartbreaking, but it’s a complete must. Every one of them reflects the strength, character, and deep sense of service that define the law enforcement profession.

Deputy Brandon Sikes of Columbia County, Georgia, was shot and killed during a traffic stop while serving a protective order. His wife serves with the same agency and continues to carry forward the mission they once shared.

Officer Osmar Rodarte of the Marysville Police Department died in the line of duty during an operation targeting a violent, Mexico-based drug trafficking ring. He knew the risks — and chose to serve anyway.

Sergeant Joseph Azcona of Newark, New Jersey, was killed while working to remove illegal firearms from the streets. He was shot by a 14-year-old — a stark reminder that our public safety challenges are evolving in complex and painful ways.

These officers, and all the fallen, lived lives of honor and purpose. They ran toward danger so others could live in peace. That kind of service is not just noble — it’s essential to a safe and functioning society.

But this storied profession is under pressure. Officers today are expected to do more than ever: respond to fentanyl overdoses, dismantle gang networks, stop mass shootings, combat child exploitation, and manage the ripple effects of failed criminal justice policies. They endure long hours, personal sacrifice, and, far too often, public hostility. Recruiting challenges are real.

We must meet this moment with resolve — not despair.

At the FBI, we’re stepping up. I’ve redirected nearly 1,500 personnel from Washington, D.C., to field offices across the country to ensure our agents are where they’re needed most — supporting state and local law enforcement shoulder to shoulder. We continue to train officers nationwide through our Officer Safety Awareness programs — helping more than 90,000 officers stay safer on the job. We’re smashing back against violent criminals, drug cartels, and trafficking networks threatening our communities.

But the most important partnership of all is with you, the American public.

As we mark National Police Week, I encourage every American to show appreciation — not just with words, but with action. Report suspicious activity. Cooperate with law enforcement investigations. Teach your kids to respect the badge. And when you see an officer, thank them. A simple expression of gratitude goes further than most realize.

The officers we’ve lost this year gave everything to uphold the law and protect the innocent. The ones still serving today carry that mission forward — without hesitation, without fanfare, and without guarantees of safety.

They serve with honor. Let’s meet their sacrifice with a relentless show of force, action, and unwavering support.

They have our backs. It’s time we show we have theirs.