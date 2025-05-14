Trump targets northern border security as Canada's 'open border' policies create new threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canada has long been a trusted northern neighbor to the United States. But after a decade of radical progressive rule, it is clear that Canada’s approach to border security is putting both American and Canadian lives at risk.

With the recent election of Prime Minister Mark Carney, it appears Canadians have chosen more of the same: a failed progressive agenda riddled with open-border policies.

When President Donald Trump won in 2024, he was given a mandate by the American people: secure the border and protect our communities. Under his leadership, southern border encounters have dropped to historic lows, drug seizures have surged, and violent transnational criminal networks have been dismantled.

President Trump’s decisive actions, like signing the Laken Riley Act to detain and deport criminal illegal immigrants, have restored safety and stability to American communities.

But as progress is made along the southern border, we must not take our attention off the growing threats along our northern border.

Canada’s open-border policies and lax immigration controls have made it a pipeline for criminals and traffickers seeking a new entry point into the U.S. Criminal organizations have created fentanyl and nitazine synthesis labs to bolster the drug trade.

Chinese nationals have turned to the north as a way to smuggle illicit products and substances into the United States, and we’ve seen a growing presence of Mexican cartels operating fentanyl and nitazine synthesis labs in Canada.

The northern border has quickly become a hub for drug smuggling as criminals see Canada’s weak border policies as an opportunity to infiltrate while the southern border becomes more secure.

In small American towns near the northern border, additional threats have arrived. Recently in a small border town in Montana, three members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were arrested after being smuggled across the border. These criminals know that President Trump secured our southern border. Now they’re exploiting Canadian negligence and slipping in from the north.

Communities that once felt far from the immigration crisis now find themselves on the front lines.

As this threat worsens, Canada runs the risk of becoming a haven for organized crime and financial corruption. As global business leaders meet in Ottawa to discuss emerging economic challenges at the recent B7 Summit, it’s important to highlight the irony: this year’s B7 host country has become one of the most easily exploited financial gateways for international criminal organizations.

Just last year, Canada-based TD Bank Group was fined after it allowed over $670 million to be laundered through its institutions. The activity was tied to drug trafficking, human smuggling, and even terrorist financing.

These weren’t isolated failures… they were systemic. And they were only exposed thanks to U.S. investigators, not Canadian authorities. Had the U.S. not intervened, it is likely these operations would still be running.

Under President Trump’s first administration, I saw firsthand how shutting down unlawful border crossings and removing criminal aliens saved lives. We made our country safer, stronger and more secure. Now, the threat is evolving. And so must we.

Canada should be standing shoulder to shoulder with us in defense of liberty, safety and common values. Unfortunately, left to its own political extremism, we will continue to see more of the same open-borders policies. We must not let Canada’s weakness at our shared border undermine American strength.

President Trump understands this. He knows that restoring America’s security requires vigilance on all of our borders. While the Biden administration turned a blind eye to Canada’s unraveling, President Trump is making northern border security a top priority.

He’s not waiting for another crisis to unfold, he’s taking action now. Earlier this year, he announced new action to address the flow of illicit drugs across the northern border.

The choice is clear: continue to strengthen our borders or risk the chaos Canada has embraced.

We must support President Trump in securing the northern border, holding Canada accountable, and ensuring that criminal organizations cannot exploit our trust or threaten Americans. The safety of our communities and the sovereignty of our nation depend on it.