Mike Huckabee: At VP debate Harris made 3 big mistakes in faceoff against Pence

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spent pretty much the entire vice presidential debate peddling imaginary facts about the Democrat nominee’s record in Washington and refusing to answer important questions about his plans for the future.

She went for fiction over fact to the point that her performance could be called “50 Shades of Blue.” But her determination to just “make it up” like a little girl telling her parents a whopper about who put the cat in the pool, was unconvincing and easily swatted like a pesky fly.

Harris began by attempting to deceive the American people about the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that the Trump administration was too slow to react to the virus.

Challenging Mike Pence on the facts of the pandemic was Sen. Harris’ first mistake — nobody knows more about the federal government’s ongoing campaign to curb the spread of the virus than the vice president, who has led the White House Coronavirus Task Force from the very beginning.

“From the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first,” Mike Pence said. “Before there were more than five cases in the United States — all people who had returned from China — President Donald Trump did what no other American President had ever done. He suspended all travel from China, the second-largest economy in the world.”

As Pence made sure to point out, Biden opposed this bold early policy, which Dr. Anthony Fauci credits with helping to save countless American lives by giving our health care infrastructure crucial time to prepare for the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Harris was also completely unprepared to rebut Pence’s claim that the Biden plan for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is essentially a plagiarized version of the Trump plan.

Sen. Harris then attempted to obfuscate Biden’s radical environmental policies, claiming there is no ambiguity about the Democrat Party ticket’s stance on climate regulation.

“I will repeat, and the American people know, that Joe Biden won’t ban fracking,” she said. “That is a fact.”

But is it?

During his campaign, Biden has repeatedly vowed to ban fracking and phase out fossil fuels. Harris, meanwhile, is an outspoken proponent of a fracking ban, and even recently proclaimed that she is “in favor of banning fracking.” That’s not what she told the American people on the debate stage, though.

Although the Biden campaign has recently attempted to pivot on this critical issue, the Biden-Harris policy platform openly touts the Green New Deal — a radical environmental manifesto that seeks to abolish fossil fuels — as a “framework” for future climate regulation.

Sen. Harris’ lies didn’t end there. Biden’s running mate went on to regurgitate the threadbare attacks against President Trump’s record on race issues, falsely claiming that the president has refused to condemn white supremacy.

“I think this is one of the things that makes people dislike the media so much in this country … is that you selectively edit, just like Senator Harris did, comments that President Trump, and I, and others on our side of the aisle make,” Mike Pence said in response, pointing out that Donald Trump — who has Jewish grandchildren through his Jewish daughter and son-in-law — has repeatedly condemned white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

For days, the mainstream media told the American people that the vice presidential debate would be a more “productive” exchange than the passionate clash between President Trump and Joe Biden — but instead of shedding light on Biden’s true beliefs, Sen. Harris was determined to drown out the truth with a torrent of deliberate disinformation.

Even the ever-stoic Mike Pence started to lose patience with the Senator’s shameless lies as he repeatedly urged Biden’s running mate to come clean with American voters. At one point, he even supplied an answer she had steadfastly refused to give, observing that a Biden-Harris administration would enthusiastically support a scheme to pack the Supreme Court.

“Senator Harris, you’re entitled to your opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts,” he said at the end of the debate. Unfortunately, Sen. Harris was determined to keep the American people from finding out what she and Joe Biden really have in mind.

