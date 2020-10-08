David Bossie: At VP debate, Pence's steady hand vs. the uncertainty of Harris was on full display

Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence showcased the steady hand of Pence against the uncertainty of Harris.

Picking up on his victorious debate against Hillary Clinton’s running mate Virginia Senator Tim Kaine in 2016, Vice President Pence once again demonstrated that he’s ready to become president at a moment’s notice.

Harris, on the other hand, came off as untested and unlikable.

This debate was Harris’ first unscripted introduction before a national audience of general election voters who were interested in learning more about the first-term senator from California. Harris would be vice president for the oldest president to ever be sworn into office at 78 years of age.

DAVID BOSSIE: BIDEN AND RUSSIA HOAX REVELATIONS – WHAT DID FORMER VP KNOW AND WHEN DID HE KNOW IT?

Harris failed to make the case that she’s ready to assume command of our country or capable of being president of all the people, regardless of their beliefs.

As chairman of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Pence’s leadership was instrumental in saving an untold number of lives. President Trump mobilized America in an extraordinary effort to greatly limit the coronavirus’ deadly impact.

He stopped foreign travel from China, built the ventilators, found the bed space and PPE, made testing widely available, got every governor whatever they asked for regardless of party affiliation, and is rapidly developing a vaccine in record time with Operation Warp Speed.

Disingenuous Democrats and their allies in the liberal media mischaracterize the COVID-19 deaths in America to try to say the Trump administration could have done more.

This unabashed political smear is a lie. Everyone knows that if Obama and Biden were in power, the biased media would have framed the narrative to say the number of deaths would have been 2 million instead of 200,000 if they hadn’t acted.

CAL THOMAS: WHY TRUMP'S COVID EXPERIENCE COULD COMPLETELY CHANGE THE TRAJECTORY OF THE 2020 CAMPAIGN

Having the mainstream media in your pocket has its advantages but the American people see this blatant bias more than ever.

Senator Harris supports “reimagining how we do public safety in America”-- which is code for defunding the police. Harris doesn’t believe that putting more cops on the street makes communities safer.

Likewise, when it comes to border security, Harris once compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan.

Harris tried to build up her credentials as the former Attorney General of California to show she has the experience to be president. But after George Floyd’s murder, Harris sent out a tweet encouraging people to pay the bail for those who were rioting and destroying property in the streets of Minneapolis.

Harris’ major accomplishment during her three-plus year tenure in the United States Senate has been the role she played in the smearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Furthermore, this summer Harris gleefully described the protesters -- many of whom are rioters – as a “movement” that aren’t going to stop before or after Election Day.

The bottom line when it comes to funding our police and standing for law and order is this: the Biden-Harris ticket can’t be trusted for a second.

Pence went on to drive home the point that President Trump’s peace through strength foreign policy has made Americans safer and a Biden-Harris foreign policy would take us back to leading from behind with disastrous deals like the Russia reset, the Syrian red line, the Benghazi tragedy, giving away the store to China, and labeling ISIS terrorists as the “JV” team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

When it comes to election integrity and respecting the outcome of the election, Democrats still haven’t accepted the results from 2016. The Obama-Biden team weaponized their administration to spy on and target Donald Trump and his campaign and then their allies in the liberal media conspired to take down a duly elected president of the United States.

The American people want to know why this wasn’t a debate topic.

Additionally, during a Democratic primary debate last year Harris attacked Biden over his associations with segregationist senators, including James Eastland of Mississippi who is remembered as “the voice of the white south.”

By questioning Biden’s opposition to school busing in the 1970s earlier this year, Harris insinuated that Biden was acting in a racially insensitive manner at best.

Her decision to join the Democrat ticket speaks volumes about her lack of principle and endless ambition.

Harris dismissed her assault on Biden’s busing record by saying “that’s politics,” thus calling into question whether she means what she says to the American people or if every position she takes is a matter of political expediency.

On July 13, 1977, then-Senator Joe Biden wrote a letter to Senator Eastland in which he stated, “This is to thank you again for your efforts in support of my bill to limit court-ordered busing, and to confirm the agreement reached at the conclusion of today’s meeting that this bill will be the first order of business at the next meeting.”

Why wasn’t this topic covered in this year’s vice-presidential debate?

Harris’ major accomplishment during her three-plus year tenure in the United States Senate has been the role she played in the smearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Next week Harris will probably help turn the Amy Coney Barrett Senate hearings into another Democratic political circus to help her election efforts. I sincerely hope the attacks backfire once again.

If elected, Harris would become the most radical left-wing vice president in the history of our country.

She’s was rated by govtrack.us as the most liberal senator in 2019 -- even more to the left of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Harris supports the economy-destroying Green New Deal, giving government health care to illegal immigrants, and the “Medicare-for-All” lie, which would throw about 180 million Americans off their private health insurance plans.

In a Harris vice presidency, socialists like Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would have way too much influence.

Case in point, AOC wasted no time in criticizing Harris on her flip-flop on fracking by tweeting on Wednesday night, “fracking is bad, actually.”

This is of great concern to the American people, as is the Biden-Harris ticket’s refusal to answer whether or not they would pack the Supreme Court with liberals.

Similarly, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would repeal the Trump tax cuts -- thus raising taxes on all Americans -- and wreck President Trump’s historic record on economic growth and job creation. These Democrats simply have no clue about how to grow an economy and create jobs because they think high taxes and big government are the answer - policies that have always failed.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are right, the American economic comeback is on the ballot. So are manufacturing jobs, fracking jobs, and fossil fuel jobs.

The Obama-Biden administration turned their back on the forgotten men and women in America; Biden and Harris would return to that failed posture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President Pence won Wednesday night’s debate handily by making the case that this year’s election is about big issues: High taxes versus low taxes; open borders versus secure borders; supporting police versus defunding police.

The American people are paying attention and the Trump-Pence ticket is clearly on their side.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID BOSSIE