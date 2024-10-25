VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: 10 alarming signs we are in the middle of a cultural revolution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Election Day is less than two weeks away. Our country appears now much different from even just 10 years ago as Americans prepared to cast their ballots. Here are 10 things that, had we said them in 2014 about our country, no one would have believed us:

Biological men now compete freely in women's sports. Declaring that there are only two genders can often get you fired. 2.3 million foreign nationals illegally, and with impunity, enter the country each year. Elections can now go on for months with 70% of voters casting mail-in or early ballots. In 2020, BLM and Antifa, without fear of punishment, destroyed neighborhoods for 120 days, causing $2 billion in damage, 35 deaths, and some 1,500 injured police officers.

The FBI, DOJ, and the corporate media conspired to frame Donald Trump as a Russian agent to warp the 2016 election. Ex-CIA and former "intelligence authorities" along with the corporate media falsely claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" to alter the 2020 election. The FBI and DOJ colluded to hide Hunter Biden's laptop, containing evidence of FARA violations, money laundering, and foreign bribes, to help Joe Biden become POTUS. The DHS, CISA, and the White House worked with Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to prevent American citizens from accessing the news. The political establishment indicted their chief political rival during an election year for a document dispute with NARA, a non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels, taking a loan out, paying it back, and profiting the satisfied lender, and for asking Georgia's elected officials to investigate election fraud.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM VICTOR DAVIS HANSON