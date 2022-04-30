In Ukraine I witnessed unity, sacrificial love and a people's unbroken spirit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a Ukrainian-born American pastor, I could not fully anticipate what I would find when I entered my war-wrecked homeland to offer support a few weeks ago. The battle is brutal, costly and painful, but ordinary citizens, soldiers and ministers are united with a gritty resolve to hold fast through this unjust and unprovoked assault.

The fight is far from over. It may even be just the beginning, but my time in Ukraine has confirmed one thing I already knew—the spirit of Ukraine and her people will never be broken.

I entered Ukraine through Poland and spent the night near the border of Belarus. This was my first experience with military checkpoints and, for me, the first sign that Ukraine is at war.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In northwestern Ukraine, local villagers opened their home to me without reservation, and I was given a safe place to sleep and three meals. This is the Ukraine I know and love—Ukrainian hospitality on display. Donations and supplies filled my van, ready to be distributed throughout the country for those traumatized by the violence.

From there, I traveled to Kyiv, where I joined a group of courageous volunteers who have been acquiring, sorting and delivering aid to those living in conflict zones.

One day we drove six hours to a town that had just been liberated from Russian forces. All around us we saw the carnage of war: destroyed military equipment, damaged buildings and hurting people. Hundreds gathered to receive food and supplies. In addition to physical care, our team was able to provide spiritual and emotional care.

Our message was simple: "You are not alone. God has not forgotten you. God loves you. We love you." This was a moving experience. I will never forget the weary faces of the people that we served and the courage of the volunteers on the front lines.

UKRAINIAN-AMERICAN PASTOR IN VA SHARES HAUNTING IMAGE OF PEOPLE HUDDLED IN UKRAINE BASEMENT

Courage would be the common thread woven through my week in Ukraine.

On our return to the western border, my team was stopped multiple times by the Ukrainian military and detained for further questions. At one point, we were lost. It was getting late when we were stopped at military gunpoint and our identities checked yet again.

CONGRESS REVIVES WWII-ERA PROGRAM USED TO DEFEAT HITLER TO DEPLOY AID TO UKRAINE

This tense moment left an impression, marking me with deep respect and gratitude for those protecting the people of Ukraine. They are working tirelessly, identifying and removing every threat to Ukrainian sovereignty.

My final stop was southwestern Ukraine. There I connected with groups of volunteers in churches and local businesses, everyday heroes gathering essential supplies for conflict zones.

NATO PREPARING FOR MASSIVE MILITARY EXERCISES AS RUSSIA CONTINUES INVASION OF UKRAINE

Ordinary people are sacrificing their time and personal resources to help others in need. I shared a meal with one family who had opened their home to a group of refugees from eastern Ukraine.

I witnessed unity and sacrificial love all over this embattled country. I experienced it myself, and will never be the same.

After one week in Ukraine, I realize I should have known what to expect all along, because it’s what I’ve always known to the core of my being: Ukraine will overcome because her people are kind, resilient, and above all, courageous.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

They are fierce warriors defending their children, their lives and their freedom. They have understood what we are beginning to understand in the United States—that this conflict is not just about Ukraine. It’s about the dignity of human life, it’s about liberty and it’s about democracy all over the world.

The horrifying stories out of places like Bucha and Irpin remind us that freedom often comes at the terribly heavy price of human life.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

We cannot turn away and we cannot allow our hearts to grow cold. Ukraine is ground zero in the fight against the darkness of tyranny. We must do all that we can, no matter the cost, to stand with Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We can share their burden. We can join Ukrainians in the battle with our prayers, finances and essential resources to sustain their labor.

I stand with Ukraine. Will you join me?