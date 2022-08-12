Twitter thought police prepare for elections so they can censor political opponents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter is preparing for the midterm elections. Per reports, Twitter will now "label and demote misinformation about the upcoming US elections."

What could go wrong?

We’ve seen this story before — the lefty "Big Tech" thought police targeting conservative influencers and ideas for censorship — and it certainly won’t be the last. For years, hiding behind Section 230, Twitter has abused its power to impact elections, manipulate public discourse, and disparage patriotic Americans. So, before anyone falls for Twitter’s election integrity Trojan horse, again, let us not forget why Twitter isn’t trustworthy enough to be the arbiter of what constitutes misinformation.

Earlier this year, woke Twitter suspended then-U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s account after she accurately tweeted, "Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women."

And who can forget when Twitter affixed a "potentially sensitive warning" label to a photo posted by and of Sam Brown, a Republican from Nevada running for U.S. Senate. Brown is a Purple Heart recipient who almost died in Afghanistan after an IED detonated under his armored vehicle. Yet, Twitter treated a photo of Brown like obscene material forcing users to click to confirm before viewing Brown’s photo.

In 2017, Twitter tried to censor then-Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn claiming that her campaign video contained "inflammatory language" regarding abortion.

Also, worth noting, Twitter temporarily restricted Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel for violating the platform’s "hateful conduct" policy, censored Green Party candidate for president Howie Hawkins for violating Twitter’s "impersonation policy" (Hawkins hilariously retorted, "How do I impersonate myself?), and Twitter refused to reinstate Laura Loomer’s account even after she won the GOP primary for FL-21.

But perhaps Twitter’s true colors showed brightest when it censored users from sharing the now 100% vindicated New York Post story exposing Hunter Biden’s questionable at best but most likely very illegal overseas business dealings just weeks before the 2020 election.

But Twitter’s thirst for censorship hasn’t merely been relegated to elections. The social media giant blindly carried water for Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci and he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideas contrary to big government’s orthodoxy were not tolerated and were swiftly removed.

In October 2020, Twitter censored President Trump for saying, "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

Twitter "permanently suspended" (only to later reinstate) former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson for posting, "It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission. Don’t think of it as a vaccine. Think of it - at best - as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS. And we want to mandate it? Insanity."

In August 2021, Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, after she shared her doubts regarding the vaccines efficacy when she described the vaccine as "failing."

Even posts from learned scientists were censored by the 20-somethings running Twitter’s ministry of misinformation. Dr. Robert Malone, a physician and pioneer of mRNA technology, found himself suspended by Twitter after he asserted that the COVID-19 vaccine created more illness than it prevented.

Twitter disabled users ability to retweet or quote tweet Harvard professor Martin Kulldorff, a respected epidemiologist, after he tweeted, "Thinking that everyone must be vaccinated is as scientifically flawed as thinking that nobody should."

Dr. Scott Atlas, too, found himself at odds with Twitter. Dr. Atlas tweeted, "Masks work? NO." This was a bridge too far for Twitter, which removed the tweet.

When Twitter says that it plans to activate enforcement of its Civic Integrity Policy, conservatives need to see through the lies and call it what it is — dark money in-kind contributions to leftist candidates and causes. Every American should be on alert; this form of censorship isn’t relegated just to elected officials. If my client Rogan O’Handley, @DC_Draino, can be suspended for merely calling for an audit of the 2020 election, or if my friend Lila Rose can be censored for merely posting an ultrasound image, then no American is safe from Big Tech’s reach.