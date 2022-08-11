Censorship-free web browser with emphasis on free speech helps conservatives combat Big Tech, founder says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DALLAS -- The man behind TUSK, a censorship-free web browser with an emphasis on free speech, believes his platform will help conservatives fight back against liberal tech giants who control the flow of information in America.

TUSK founder Jeff Bermant, who said he was inspired in part by conservatives like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, believes that right-leaning news organizations weren’t easy to find through popular search engines used by millions of Americans. TUSK is a private browser intended to bring free speech and provide conservative information that Bermant created after Levin called for conservatives to fight back against what he calls American Marxists.

"I realized there was no conservative browser, so all the browsers, all the search engines, are all liberal-biased, they’re all to the left. They want you to see what they want you to see. They want you to read what they want you to read. And I realized after we built browsers for 12 years, we need to change that," Bermant told Fox News Digital at CPAC Texas 2022.

Bermant feels content made easily accessible to voters can affect elections, so he doesn’t want liberal tech executives controlling the narrative.

"That’s what is so important, it can make an impact. In fact, in my opinion, it did make a change in the election when the [Hunter] Biden laptop came out, it was considered disinformation. Well, most of us conservatives knew it wasn’t disinformation," he said. "But they squashed it. They squashed it on Google, they squashed it on all the browsers. You couldn’t find the information."

Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, which features everything from damaging videos to a lengthy history of emails related to overseas business dealings, was reported on by The New York Post before the 2020 election but swiftly ignored or downplayed by the mainstream media, and Big Tech giants Facebook and Twitter took unprecedented steps to limit sharing of the story. After the election, a variety of news organizations authenticated it and Twitter admitted it shouldn’t have censored the New York Post.

"You couldn’t find the right information, that’s what brought me to realize we need to make a change and if we’re going to have a voice, we need to set up our own voice," Bermant said, noting TUSK would have promoted coverage of the scandalous laptop if it existed in 2020.

"Anyone who wanted to carry the story, we would have shown it because we believe in free speech," he said. "The Twitter censorship was incredible… one of the most important, if not the most important, things we have is freedom of speech and yet, here is a group of people that control the internet that are banning us. They’re censoring us and I can’t think of anything worse and that’s why I decided to build TUSK."

TUSK launched in May, and Bermant hopes to eventually add a search engine component to the browser.

"It’s doing great, we have over 30,000 users already in just a small period of time, and we’re gaining strength every day," he said. "The only way we can change things is jumping on a bandwagon together, coming together as a group and defeating the left."

TUSK is available for download for mobile and desktop devices by visiting the App store or tuskbrowser.com.