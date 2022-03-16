US sends another $1 billion in defensive aid to Ukraine, State Dept breaks down what's included

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. nearly doubled its defensive aid for Ukraine Wednesday after President Biden announced the approval of an additional $800 million in arms for the war-torn nation.

The decision came just days after the U.S. said it would rush another $200 million worth of small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft defenses – pushing the total U.S. supply of defensive equipment for Kyiv to $2 billion over the last year.

"As the president said today, America stands with the forces of freedom in Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "What's at stake here are the principles of freedom. The right to determine one's own future – a right that Ukrainians have shown the world they will fight to preserve."

Price said the U.S. will send a litany of arms to support Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued his deadly war for a third week.

The U.S. is set to send roughly 3,000 shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles, including 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and 2,000 Javelin missiles.

Another 1,000 Light anti-armor weapons, 6,000 VT-4 anti-armor systems and 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems will also be provided.

Price said another load of small arms, including 100 grenade launchers, 500 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns will be included "in addition to over 200 million rounds" that will be provided with the corresponding weaponry.

"In addition to the U.S.-produced short-range air defense systems the Ukrainians have been using to great effect," Price continued. "the United States has also identified and is helping the Ukrainians acquire from our partners and allies, additional longer-range systems on which Ukraine's forces are already trained, as well as additional munitions for those systems."

Price said at least 30 nations have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the onslaught of Russia’s invasion last month.

The State Department has also authorized "third party transfers" of defense equipment that allows U.S.-made arms to be sent to Ukraine from another 14 countries.

"As the president said, this could be a long and difficult battle, but America will be steadfast," Price told reporters. "America will continue to answer the call. The United States, our allies and partners, we are united in supporting Ukraine in its time of need."

The U.S. has refused to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 warplanes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly requested following an announcement by Poland that it would send its planes to a U.S. base in Germany.

The U.S. has expressed concern that this could be negatively interpreted by Russia and might escalate the war outside of Ukraine’s borders.

Zelenskyy has additionally asked that the U.S. and NATO institute a no-fly zone to help stop Russian missile strikes. NATO once again rejected the request Wednesday.