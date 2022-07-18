Tucker: A look at the potential candidates to replace Biden and save the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we reported on Friday, Joe Biden was suffering from such severe dementia during the 2020 presidential campaign that his wife and his staff medicated him before his public appearances. We're not guessing about that. We spoke directly to an eyewitness who saw it happen multiple times.

That means that everyone around Joe Biden has known perfectly well for more than three years that he is incapable of serving as president and yet knowing that they foisted him on the country anyway. Why did they do that? Well, of course, to carry out a task, to carry out the revolution, then the historic protections of free speech and self-defense in the United States, to hobble domestic energy production, to scramble gender roles until no one can think clearly and then hook the middle class on federal handouts. That was his job.

Like certain species of marsupials, Joe Biden's task was to do one big thing. In his case, change the country forever and then disappear. We've reached the disappearing part right about now. Democrats would like Joe Biden gone soon. He's longer useful to them. He's just embarrassing. He shakes hands with thin air. He compliments the Holocaust on state trips to Israel. Can't do that. So, not surprisingly, almost 70% of Democratic voters don't want Joe Biden to run again. So, you can be certain that he won't. No matter what his staff is claiming now, they don't want to be relegated to lame duck status, so they're pretending otherwise, but no matter what they say, you will never hear another word from Joe Biden after January of 2025, assuming he makes it that long.

So, the question really is, who replaces Joe Biden? The scramble begins now. Now, it's early enough that we can't really say. We can't say at all, in fact. The only thing we can say is which candidate seems to believe they could be the next Democratic nominee. And so far, it is an amazing lineup that reveals a lot about the state of the Democratic Party 2022.

First on the list, believe it or not, is the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker is an inherited money dolt. He's impressed not a single person who knows him, but he yet spent more than $171 million of his family's money to get a job that he does not seem to enjoy and certainly isn't very good at. J.B. Pritzker is one of the last people on Earth who should be running anything and yet somehow he's convinced himself he's going to be the next president. Here's J.B. Pritzker in New Hampshire in June.

J.B. PRITZKER: The Republican game plan is to blame the hardships imposed by a deadly global pandemic on those who were following facts and science. They want to cast obvious solutions to everyday problems as something exotic or woke. They're hoping, as the old story goes, that no one is willing to say that their emperor has no clothes. Well, New Hampshire, I'm here to tell you the GOP is naked and afraid.

Imagine the consultant who convinced J.B. Pritzker to leave his collapsing state and head to New Hampshire because really, you're going to be president, J.B. So, he's running. Who else is running? Well, if you want to know the answer to that, look around and ask yourself which elected Democrats are attacking Ron DeSantis? He's the candidate they think, many of them believe, they will face. So, who's attacking Ron DeSantis? Well, here's California Governor Gavin Newsom. He's got a new ad in Florida. Watch.

GAVIN NEWSOM : So, let's talk about what's going on in America. Freedom is under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors. I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California, where still believe in freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love.

Come join us in California. Leave Florida. He's got some wuevos. You got to give him that. Gavin Newsom then gave a television interview, not saying he's running for president, but suggesting that maybe you speculate about it. Watch.

ELEX MICHAELSON: You know that that image of you walking to the White House got a lot of attention and you know that you're not going to announce your presidential run on the show unless you want to really make news, but we know that you've said it every single possible way that you're not running for president.

NEWSOM: Let me just say it in a foreign language, I mean, so maybe someone pays attention.

He's walking outside the White House without his jacket on, flexing a little bit and those teeth. Where did he get those teeth? We'd like to know the man who installed them. So those are the two most prominent people as of tonight who apparently believe they can replace Joe Biden. That would be the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker.

Now, if you're not laughing right now, you're dead inside, not least because of the way they look and yes, appearance not simply matters of the Democratic Party, it is determinative. That party has spent the last decade telling us that White men are evil. White men must be removed from positions of leadership except within their party, where White men continue to run everything.

What does that remind you of? It's kind of like flying private to the global warming summit or going maskless as you enforce COVID mandates, both of which J.B. Pritzker and Gavin Newsom have done. So, they've passed the hypocrisy test already. But as long as the anti-White party is going to ignore highly qualified leaders of color like Stacey Abrams or Tiara Mack of Rhode Island, and instead continuing to run White men, you think they can at least pick non-ridiculous White men, but no. Instead, they are getting behind the two guys who run the most dysfunctional states out of 50.

How do we know that? By what people do. Ignore what people say. Be more like your dog. Watch actions. Ignore words. More people are emigrating from California, which is to say fleeing from California, than from any other state in the country and some of them are literally running to Mexico in the middle of a drug war in search of a better life, and they're getting it, that's the thing.

Californians now pay more income tax than any other state, and yet there's more poverty in California than any other state. California leads the nation in homelessness. They are everywhere. Check an overpass in L.A. County. People living under it. American citizens. In the last two years, murders in L.A. went up by 35%. Already in the first half of this year, homicides in Los Angeles have set a 15-year record.

You're going to run on that, Gavin Newsom? They're robbing trains in your state like it's 1880. And then there's Illinois, and we don't want to be mean. Both are great states, nice people, the ones who haven't yet moved to Florida, it's about four of them left.

Illinois ranks third in net migration. New York's in the middle, between California and Illinois. The Chicago-Naperville area lost 107,000 people just last year. That's one of the highest losses for any metropolitan region in the United States. L.A. and San Francisco also right near the top of that list. So, again, if you want to judge someone's success, ask yourself, are people moving to the place that person governs or are they running at high speed in the other direction?

Illinois and California are in the second category. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, Illinois loses a resident every 4 minutes. Now, how many people is that? Well, over a year. That's the equivalent of losing the entire city of Springfield, which is the capital of Illinois.

How many are going to Florida? Well, most of them. One of the reasons that Illinois isn't safe anymore is because people with jobs are leaving. As of July 10th year-to-date, total crimes in the city of Chicago are up 34% year over year. Now, who's responsible for this? Hmm, who's running it? Well, J.B. Pritzker is running it. And everyone who lives there, who still lives there, who's too tired to get out or can afford to flee to Broward County, is mad about it and that's why every time J.B. Pritzker goes outside, sweating profusely, he gets yelled at. Watch.

There he is with a mask on outside. You just imagine him going back to his box and saying, "What were they saying?" "They love you, governor, they love you,"

But they don't and they shouldn't. Under J.B. Pritzker, Illinois has become much poorer, much more dangerous, and much less free. The violent crime rate in Chicago has increased by nearly 40%. Again, his state. So, what does he done about that? How many lives is you saved? No, you know, the real problem, says J.B. Pritzker, it's law-abiding people in Indiana who own guns. It's your fault. Watch.

J.B. PRITZKER: It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague. A day dedicated to freedom has put into stark relief the one freedom we as a nation refuse to uphold, the freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence. It's the 4th of July, a day for reflection on our freedoms. Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons and I don't think a single one of them would have said that you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine.

Oh, haranguing in the public, people who have done literally nothing wrong except try to protect their own homes from the criminals that J.B. Pritzker has loosed on the state of Illinois. No wonder they're screaming at him. He doesn't punish criminals. He attacks law abiding citizens instead and that's a theme with Pritzker. He's the one who imposed a mask mandate on schools in the state based on no, on oh, precisely zero scientific evidence, none and parents understood it. Their kids were being destroyed by this. So, here's how parents in Naperville reacted earlier this year. Watch.

PARENT 1: Why? Why are you continuing to enforce a mandate that has been ruled null and void?

PARENT 2: This type of evil is exactly what the law was intending to constrain, yet you continue to perpetrate this evil. The judge's words, not mine.

PARENT 3: Where's our family choice? You want your kids to wear masks, then give them masks. You want your kids to take their masks off, then take their masks off. It really is that simple.

PARENT 4: You've harmed her so much with this. Everybody talks about everybody's got to be safe. Everybody's got to have everything and we've left so many children behind. She was going to be able to see other kids' smiles. The kids would be able to understand her and she would stop being picked on because they could not understand her through her mask because her speech has been delayed even more than her special needs. I will never forgive myself for not fighting more. I feel that I have failed her for not fighting more.

So, you'd think if you'd inherited as much money as J.B. Pritzker has – billions – you wouldn't need to listen to the teachers' unions. You fund your campaigns. Why do you care what the teachers' unions think, which, ironically, are the national focus of anti-children policies? Find anybody in America who dislikes children as thoroughly and intensely as the teachers unions do, and that person should be in jail, but J.B. Pritzker not only listens to the teachers' unions, he is their slave. So, once you start thinking irrationally and once science has no bearing whatsoever on your public health policy, God knows we're going to wind up. In J.B. Pritzker's case, he banned families from stepping on boats because it was dangerous. Watch.

J.B. PRITZKER: It is restricted to two people per boat. It's not, you can't have five people or ten people in a boat.

REPORTER QUESTION: So, if it is a family of four or five like husband, wife and kids, they're going to have to pick two of them at a time.

J.B. PRITZKER: They would, yeah.

Hey, greaseball where did you get the right to tell me how many people can come on my boat? Nobody asked that question. "Well, really, It's on the boat or on the dock." Nobody said anything and so J.B. Pritzker kept going, listing was consoles, "They love you," but nothing changes the bottom-line fact. Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker run the dirtiest, most dangerous state in the country with the worst cities—Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, great places, all, all places that have been destroyed and the basis of that record of destruction, they become convinced they run the country. They need to be president. Now, if that's not hilarious, what is?

These are ridiculous people. Newsom looks like an ad for a plastic surgery clinic. Ah, look at the teeth. J.B. Pritzker can barely walk to the podium. So again, who's the consultant who managed to keep a straight face while telling J.B. Pritzker he could be president? We'd love that man's name. "People love you, J.B. You can do it."