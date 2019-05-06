Dem state lawmaker records himself harassing pro-life woman outside Planned Parenthood

A Pennsylvania Democratic state representative went on an eight-minute rant, verbally harassing an elderly woman protesting outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

Brian Sims recorded a woman outside Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, which is in his district, telling her to pray at home, calling her an "old white lady" and lecturing her about her Christian beliefs on the Periscope app.

SHOCKING VIDEO OF CHILDREN IN PHILADELPHIA MUSLIM SOCIETY: 'WE WILL CHOP OFF THEIR HEADS' FOR ALLAH

"Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE!" Sims wrote on Twitter Thursday. "They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They’re racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please!"

When she asked him to stop recording, Sims continued, following her around and threatening to dox her and protest at her house.

CALIFORNIA PROFESSOR SLAMMED FOR CALLING FETUS 'LEGITIMATE PARASITE' DURING LECTURE ON CANCER

“If you know who this woman is, if you can give me her address, we’ll protest out in front of her home,” the lawmaker told viewers. “This is what they deserve.”

He accused her of a "racist act of judgment."

Sims encourages her to call the cops, telling her he "knows" the police officers in the area.

'IT'S NOT A BABY': PRO-CHOICE COLLEGE STUDENT ARGUES BABIES WHO SURVIVE ABORTION SHOULDN'T GET HEALTHCARE

The Democratic representative keeps encouraging viewers to donate to Planned Parenthood for the work the abortion giant does.

"This is what they deserve and this is what they need," Sims said of his behavior toward the woman.

Live Action, a pro-life organization, posted the video and messaged Periscope saying Sims' "broadcast violates your rules on abusive behavior. He is harassing, intimidating and using fear to silence this sweet elderly woman."

Sims responded: "Bring it, Bible Bullies! You are bigots, sexists, and misogynists and I see right through your fake morals and your broken values."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Planned Parenthood protesters are scum!" Sims wrote in another tweet. "I’ve spent years as a patient escort witnessing firsthand the hate, vitriol, hostility and BLATANT RACISM they spew. You can 'pray for a baby at home.' You sure as hell can feed a kid or clothe one instead. Old, fake, White, wrong! #BeReal"

This isn't the first time Sims has done this stunt. Two years ago, he recorded two people outside the Planned Parenthood, telling them "shame on you" and encouraging people to donate.