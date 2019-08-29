Tucker Carlson: Immigration is not a security issue. Dems want you to believe that. It's a bitter lie

It wasn't even a year ago, if you can remember back, it was the middle of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings, when the Democratic Party began an extended the lecture on the horrors of sexual assault against women.

If you've got two X chromosomes, leading Democrats, and presidential candidates, told us again and again, we're going to protect you from predatory men.

Here’s just some of what they said...

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: "Survivors of sexual assault who are watching this body of powerful people, and what will happen. This toxic culture, this pernicious patriarchy in this country has to stop."

FLORIDA WOMAN ANGRY THAT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WAS DEPORTED INSTEAD OF TRIED ON RAPE CHARGE: REPORT

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up, one time too many."

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: "We need a change in our culture, in terms of how men treat women."

So those are strong words coming from the party of Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy. Did they actually mean any of them? It was pretty easy to find out.

Here's the question: how do you treat people you really care about? Would you leave your children at home alone with the front door unlocked? Would you invite strangers over to stay with them when you're gone? Probably not. That would be crazy. It would endanger their lives. Only a cruel and stupid person would do something like that.

And yet Democrats are intent on doing the very same thing to our country. They brag about it.

Sen. Booker has said, “On day one, I will make sure that number one, we end the I.C.E. policies and the Customs and Border policies that are violating the human rights.

In an interview with MSNBC host Chris Hayes, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke talked about the wall:

Hayes: If you could, would you take the wall down now?

Here?

O'Rourke: Yes.

Hayes: If you had a wall?

O'Rourke: Absolutely.

Hayes: You'd knock it down.

And Sen. Warren said this: "Offer a home to refugees. That is who we are. That's our values. That's part of what we do."

Presidential candidate Julian Castro has said, “So instead of building a wall or closing the border, we should choose compassion instead of cruelty.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, has said, “We welcome refugees and bring people out of the shadows.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the former presidential candidate, has said, “Immigration is not a security issue. It is an economic and a humanitarian and a family issue.”

Former V.P. Joe Biden, presidential candidate, has said, “I think undocumented people need to have a means by which they can be covered when they're sick. People need - this is just common decency.”

You see that? Immigration is not a security issue. That's what they're demanding you believe. Has there ever been a more bitter lie? Tell it to the people of Montgomery County, Maryland right outside Washington, D.C.

This week, authorities there charged a Salvadoran national called Nelson Reyes-Medrano Drano with raping a teenage girl at knifepoint. It's an awful story. But unfortunately, it's not uncommon there. Reyes-Medrano is at least the fifth illegal immigrant arrested for rape in Montgomery County just this month. Five, just this month. Two of the others who have been charged with rape are charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. The details are horrifying. How did this happen? Simple.

Montgomery County is a sanctuary for criminal aliens. The chances of illegal immigrants being deported from Montgomery County are essentially zero, even if they're dangerous. The left-wing ideologues who run the place let this happen.

They're denying it now of course, but they absolutely did it.

When it came right down to it, in the end, the safety of their own citizens meant less to them than the chance to posture yourself righteously about immigration.

They wanted to feel like moral heroes, even if it meant that women got raped. Those are the real priorities.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on August 28, 2019.

