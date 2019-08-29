Florida woman angry that illegal immigrant was deported instead of tried on rape charge: report

An illegal immigrant arrested in Florida on a sexual battery charge has been deported to Guatemala, according to authorities.

But the woman who claims she was his victim says she would have preferred that he be held in Florida and prosecuted.

“I was in shock. He’s still free,” the woman told the Miami Herald. “He didn’t get in trouble for anything. It didn’t make me feel better. It made me feel worse.”

The woman asked that her name not be published because she was involved in a sex-crime case.

Michael Meade, a field operations director for enforcement and removal operations for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said it was against ICE policy to discuss details of the specific case. But he said ICE tries to work with prosecutors to find the best solution for when to deport a detainee versus when to hold that person for trial.

“It’s a risk assessment we do on every case, especially on a case in which someone has been arrested on a serious, violent crime,” Meade told the Herald. “It’s a balancing act. We are very cognizant of victims’ rights.”

ICE says more than 1,300 people were deported last year from Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands even though they had “pending criminal cases,” according to the Herald.

One advantage of deportation, however, is the savings for taxpayers, said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

