Tucker Carlson: Elizabeth Warren embodies fakeness - no wonder Democrats are playing the Trump impeachment card

It is all but official -- Elizabeth Warren is now the Democratic frontrunner.

In a survey released today by Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, Warren maintains a seven-point lead over Joe Biden -- that's the candidate all the people on television assure us will be the Democratic nominee.

Warren is a full 13 points ahead of Bernie Sanders. Now keep in mind that both Warren and Sanders are Northeastern socialists. They're pulling from essentially the same strain of Democratic primary voters. Splitting that vote should dramatically weaken Warren's position in the field, but she is leading anyway. That's how dominant she is.

So unless something unforeseen and dramatic happens between now and next spring -- and it could -- but if it doesn't, Elizabeth Warren will be the Democratic nominee. And that, as they say, has implications for all of us. There are her many terrible policy ideas -- Obviously we'll get to those in just a minute, but more immediately, there is Warren herself.

You're going to be seeing a lot of Elizabeth Warren over the next year. She'll be on your television screen nonstop. You will hear her voice rising from your car radio at red lights.

If you live in Iowa, New Hampshire, or South Carolina, you may find her in the flesh, loitering outside your Starbucks or waiting on your doorstep.

Prepare yourself because wherever there is Elizabeth Warren, there is falseness. Fake is who Warren is. She is authentically ersatz.

It turns out that pretending to be an Indian is not the least real thing Warren has ever done. She is always that synthetic, even when she is sitting around the kitchen, as seen in a video she was featured in earlier this year.

Elizabeth Warren: Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me a beer.

Hey, come over, my husband, Bruce, is now in here. You want a beer?

Bruce Mann, Elizabeth Warren's husband: No, I'll pass on the beer for now.

Warren: Let's, I'm going to pull up a stool and sit down.

It's hard to believe that's real. If you could play that again, please.

Warren: Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me a beer.

Hey, my husband, Bruce, is now in here. You want a beer?

Mann: No, I'll pass on the beer for now.

Warren: Let's -- I'm going to pull up a stool and sit down.

"I'll pass on the beer for now," says the off-camera figure -- who she says is her husband. It had to be an actor, right? No actual married couple could have an exchange that stilted. They'd have to be reading off cue cards, complete with intentionally bad grammar for that patina of middle-class authenticity.

Wherever there is Elizabeth Warren, there is falseness. Fake is who Warren is.

"I'm going to get me a beer," says the Harvard professor. Fetch me my Winston's. I'm hankering for a smoke. You have got to be kidding!

Except Elizabeth Warren isn't kidding. She expects you to believe every word of what she says, which means you're watching someone who will say literally anything. Whatever it takes.

In the primaries on the Democratic side, what it takes is maximum leftward pander. So that's what Warren has delivered this season. There's no issue in which she doesn't have the most radical possible position. And for now, it's working. Quinnipiac confirms that.

But how will Warren's positions on the issues play with the rest of the country in next fall's general election? Let's see.

On immigration, Warren wants to decriminalize all border crossings into this country. If that sounds crazy to you, you are hardly alone. Two-thirds of the country opposes that idea, too.

Warren also says she wants to abolish ICE, that's our federal immigration enforcement agency. How many Americans agree with her on that? Fewer than 25 percent agree with Elizabeth Warren on that.

Under her plan, we'd likely see a huge increase in illegal immigration, of course, and she has told us that every one of those foreign nationals is entitled to completely free health care, courtesy of you. How many Americans approve of that idea? Well, not that many, not surprisingly.

Though more than say they favor race-based reparations. And that's something else that Warren has called for. Sending people tax dollars based on their skin color is a genuinely unpopular idea in this country. But Warren doesn't seem to care.

As she has pointed out before, America is so racist, we deserve it.

Warren: We live in a country now where the president is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice, racism, health care racism.

"Health care racism?!" Hmm. You've got to wonder which bored teaching assistant in what mediocre state university thought up that phrase, "health care racism" -- and what it might mean.

Warren didn't bother to define it, of course. In her world, it is self-explanatory. You just add the word racism after any category of public policy, and all the "woke" kids nod in unison. "Oh, health care racism. Yeah, man. It's systemic. This country was built on health care racism." Of course, it was.

When you're slinging B.S. in such copious volume that even soulless hacks like Chris Matthews and Stephen Colbert wince a little bit when you deliver it, it's a sign. It's not a good sign.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why we need "Medicare-for-all." It's a costly plan to be sure. But it's a plan that Elizabeth Warren -- because she is magic, being infused with the power of her ancestral Cherokee spirit animals -- can pay for without raising taxes on you, or anyone you know, or anyone you will ever meet. She can do that. She swears she can.

Marc Lacey, national editor for the New York Times/Democratic debate moderator: Will you raise taxes on the middle class for pay to pay for it? Yes or no?

Warren: Its costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations, and for hard-working, middle-class families, costs will go down.

-----

Warren: Hard-working, middle class families are going to see their costs go down.

Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show": And all their taxes go up.

Warren: Well, but here's the thing ...

Colbert: But here's the thing, I've listened to these answers a few times before.

----

George Stephanopoulos, ABC News host: Will middle-class taxes go up? Will private insurance be eliminated?

Warren: What families have to deal with is cost -- total cost. That's what they have to deal with.

----

Warren: How much are your costs going to go down?

Chris Matthews, host of "Hardball" on MSNBC: No, no. Different question. How much will your taxes go up?

Warren: No, it's how much are your costs?

Matthews: How --

Warren: It's how much -- it's how much families end up spending.

Matthews: I know that argument, but will you pay more in taxes? But why don't you want to answer that question? Because as Jake said tonight, that's a Republican talking point. It's not a Republican talking point. It's a question.

Warren: It's a question about where people are going to come out economically. Look --

Matthews: No, that's not my question.

Warren: I spent -- I spent ...

Ouch. When you're slinging B.S. in such copious volume that even soulless hacks like Chris Matthews and Stephen Colbert wince a little bit when you deliver it, it's a sign. It's not a good sign.

Can someone like that really get elected president? Hmm. Maybe it's not accidental that at the very moment that Joe Biden's numbers collapse and Elizabeth Warren's numbers rose, Democrats in Washington started talking about Ukraine.

It turns out impeachment is their reserve chute. It's only one they've got.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Oct. 24, 2019.

