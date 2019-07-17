Tucker Carlson: Dems have decided to defend the 'squad,' no matter what. That may come with a price in 2020

As one of its many checks and balances, the Constitution, you probably remember, allows Congress to impeach a president for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." Well, treason and bribery are fairly clear cut -- you know what those are. But what, exactly, are high crimes and misdemeanors? Scholars have debated that very question for centuries now.

But no longer. This week, a group of newly-elected Democratic members of Congress finally defined the term. Here it is: "A high crime and misdemeanor is when you insult liberals."

This past weekend, President Trump wrote a series of nasty tweets about four Congresswomen, and you may have read about it. They were Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Doing that, sending those tweets, we soon learned, is tantamount to bribery and treason.

Wow. It kind of puts everything in perspective, doesn't it? Remember collusion with Russia, obstruction of justice -- all those other high crimes and misdemeanors that CNN promised us for two years would justify removing a sitting president? It turned out that none of that, bad as it was, was as immoral as hurting Ilhan Omar's feelings. Doing that, they're telling us on cable news, was the final straw.

The president, though, seems unbothered by all of this.

"Go wherever they want them, or they can stay. But they should love our country. They shouldn't hate our country," he said on Tuesday. "You look at what they've said. I have clips right here. The most vile, horrible statements about our country, about Israel, about others. It's up to them to do what they want. They can leave, they can stay. But they should love our country, and they should work for the good of our country."

Whatever you think of the president's original tweets, what you just heard is indisputably true. Lawmakers in this country should love this country and the people of this country. If they don't, they shouldn't be lawmakers. It doesn't work.

Lawmakers who dislike their country are like parents who despise their children. It doesn't end well, ever. Ilhan Omar, for example, despises the United States. We don't have to guess about it. She says it so often. Listen to her, for example, explain how America and Al Qaeda are morally indistinguishable.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.: When I was in college I took a terrorism class. Every time the professor said Al Qaeda, he sort of like -- his shoulders went up and you know --

Moderator: Yes, he is in command here.

Omar: "Al Qaeda," you know, "Hezbollah." You don't say "America" with an intensity. You don't say "England" with an intensity. You know, you don't -- you don't say "the army" with an intensity.

The Democratic Party has decided to defend these lunatics, no matter what. That means the Democratic Party now owns their positions.

Not only does she hate America, but she is also pompous. I wonder if she learned that here? Probably.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meanwhile, doesn't settle for comparing her country to Al Qaeda. She compares it to Nazi Germany, saying, "The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border. And that is exactly what they are."

It turns out this isn't harmless rhetoric. Just this past weekend, an armed terrorist -- a lunatic, an Antifa guy -- attacked a federal facility in Tacoma, Washington. In his manifesto -- he was killed, by the way -- he used Ocasio-Cortez's concentration camp line.

All four of these Congresswomen, meanwhile, have accused their countrymen, most Americans, of being racist. Recently, they suggested even Nancy Pelosi is a racist. But this is projection, like everything else they say.

These women, they're the ones who reduce other people to their skin color. Here is Ayanna Pressley explaining that if you're non-white, but think of the wrong thoughts, you don't deserve to talk at all.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.: "We don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be a brown voice. We don't need black faces that don't want to be a black voice."

What does that even mean? Who knows? Dare to ask? They will denounce you as racist.

Nothing any of these four women say can be criticized by definition. We're learning that. That's what we're hearing on cable news, 24/7. That's the new rule. Okay. But there's a cost to that.

The Democratic Party has decided to defend these lunatics, no matter what. That means the Democratic Party now owns their positions. The American people are racist. Borders are immoral. The United States is no different from Al Qaeda or Nazi Germany. That's what they're saying. That's the party's new message.

Is that a message Democrats can win an election on? We're about to find out.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 16, 2019.

