TUCKER CARLSON: Another day of rumors and thinly sourced news stories

Another day of rumors and thinly sourced news stories. What's new? These about when and where Donald Trump will be arrested, fingerprinted and photographed against a cinder block wall for his mug shot. How much of this is true? Once again, we cannot say. Here's what we know. A Soros-funded prosecutor in New York, a man who ran on the promise to indict Trump, seems to be working hard to indict Trump and getting him for a crime that no one even pretends is a crime, including the federal agency that has already investigated and declared it on a crime. So, in Manhattan tomorrow, what will certainly be an overwhelmingly liberal grand jury will meet and unless something unexpected happens, Democrats will have taken the unprecedented step of using a corrupt justice system to take out the frontrunner in the Republican presidential field in a presidential race and if that happens, America will never be the same. You've got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House, which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this, that Merrick Garland at DOJ will issue a very public statement saying that this is wrong, which it is, and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system.

As of tonight, it doesn't seem to be happening. In fact, as of tonight, it's not just Trump who is the target of this. It's Trump's voters. The Biden administration is in the process of preparing yet another law enforcement dragnet of more than a thousand nonviolent January 6 protesters. These are not people who broke windows or tussled with cops. These are patriotic Americans who questioned, who dared to question, the official story of the 2020 election. They watched with the rest of us as COVID was used as a pretext to eliminate long-standing barriers to voter fraud.

They saw a democratic partisan Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly half a billion dollars to influence the mechanics of voting, including in critical swing states. Nevertheless, as they watched the news on the night of November 3, Trump seemed to be winning reelection and then they woke up and smug TV anchors are telling them that actually a senile man who refused to campaign had won the biggest landslide in American history. He got 15 million more votes than Barack Obama. They were skeptical. They did not buy that. So, they went to Washington to protest.

They thought that was their right and as a result, January 6. That was more than two years ago. What did these people look like? Well, one of them was Jacob Chansley. We played a video of him several weeks ago. They told you he was a terrorist. Here's what he was actually doing inside the Capitol.

Here's a video of Chansley in the Senate chamber. Capitol police officers take him to multiple entrances and even try to open locked doors for him. We counted at least nine officers who were within touching distance of unarmed Jacob Chansley. Not one of them even tried to slow him down. Chansley understood that Capitol Police were his allies. Video shows him giving thanks for them in a prayer on the floor of the Senate. Watch.

JACOB CHANSLEY, "QANON SHAMAN": Thank you Heavenly Father for taking the inspiration needed to these police officers to allow us into the building.

That's what Jacob Chansley actually did. There were people on January 6 who committed violence. They have been arrested. Jacob Chansley did not commit violence. By the way, he was arrested. He's spending four years in prison. A thousand people have already been arrested for that and most of them did what Jacob Chansley did. They walk through what we used to call the People's House, and some of them are still in prison tonight. So, you assumed that ugly story was over, at least the law enforcement component of it, but no, it's not over. It's just getting started.

The Biden administration has identified a thousand additional Trump voters for non-crimes that they claim took place on January 6, mostly walking as Jacob Chansley did. In recent months, according to a story in The Washington Post, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, a willing tool of the Biden administration, has written to court officials "alerting them that an additional 700 to 1,200 people may be charged stemming from January 6." How many is that? Well, this will constitute the largest investigation in the history of the Department of Justice by an order of magnitude. This dragnet is so vast that prosecutors are warning D.C. jails and prisons will be overrun with prisoners, prisoners you can at this point only describe as political prisoners.

The Washington Post reports that "In recent months, law enforcement and judicial authorities have engaged in discussions to manage this huge volume of January 6 cases without overwhelming the courthouse where pleas and trials are held." This is depraved and it's malicious. Keep in mind, it was just two weeks ago that we got thousands of hours of surveillance footage from January 6, footage the government and the committee had hidden from the public and in some cases from these defendants in the prosecutions. They did this on security grounds. Those grounds were bogus. We proved that. The footage, when we saw it, proved the government had been lying about what happened inside the building on January 6 and as we just showed you, they lied about Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon shaman. He was not the only one, but in the tape that we showed you just a second ago and two weeks ago, Chansley is seen walking around the inside of the Capitol with the police escort. Police led him to the Senate chamber. Now, you are not allowed to see that footage because it painted a very different picture from the myth they had been force feeding you on television for two years.

Chansley's lawyers didn't see it, it turned out. The judge who sentenced Chansley to a life destroying term in prison was not able to see it. So, all that anybody knew was that Chansley had committed some sort of act of terrorism. They did not know the truth. Now that we do know, however, it's pretty stunning that they're trying to arrest up to 1,200 more people. Now, whatever you think of Jacob Chansley or Donald Trump, if you cared about civil liberties, you would be outraged by this. This is as grave a constitutional violation as you can have. In this country, the prosecution has to, for constitutional and moral reasons, turnover exculpatory evidence to the defense. That did not happen. This is wrong. This man is rotting in prison. His life has ended for a crime he did not commit and that he was not allowed to fairly defend himself against, but liberals didn't care. They no longer seem to have any interest in justice or civil rights. Just today, the MSNBC Morning Show was continuing to lie about Jacob Chansley telling its viewers that he is a terrorist who does not deserve rights. Watch.

SCARBOROUGH: So, if you lie about what happened on January 6, if you try to redefine it as you know, and try to redefine saying, "Oh, the weird guy wearing the horns." I don't know who people are trying to say, "Oh, he was just a peaceful guy and he never walked through a window." Boom. A couple of seconds later, we got reporters like Mr. Riley who will say, well, actually, look at this video. Here he is walking through a broken window.

So, as a factual matter, as if you need to be reminded you she just heard is a lie, provably, Jacob Chansley did not walk through a broken window. He walked through an open door and again he walked into the Senate because the door was being held by a uniformed police officer with a gun. This footage is available to everyone, including the anchors on MSNBC. They know this. They're lying anyway. They don't care about what actually happened and more critically, they don't care about the civil rights of the man whose life was destroyed.

What you just saw is a measure of the total moral corruption of our news media and the institutions they serve in Washington. It has implications for you if they'll endorse the unjust destruction of one man. They have no limits. They will do anything and now, with these impending arrests, they're showing you what they will do. So, if you support the wrong presidential candidate, you get arrested and don't get to see exculpatory evidence in your trial. Apparently, those are the rules, but if you do vote the right way, you get paid.

Democrats raise money for your bail when you commit violent crimes. So, they've forced taxpayers to give you money after the fact. Hard to believe that's happening, but it is. The city of Philadelphia just agreed to pay nearly $10 million to hundreds of people who say they were, "injured in the police response to the BLM riots of 2020." Now, none of the businesses in Philadelphia that were burned get money, of course. They don't have rights. They're small businesses. They may vote the wrong way. Obama's DHS secretary is happy with that. In fact, he says anyone who supported the January 6 protesters in any way, even if they never stepped foot in the Capitol building, must be rounded up and charged with insurrection. Watch.

JEH JOHNSON: January 6 was the very definition of an insurrection. In my view, it's in the national interest that in prosecuting these cases, we call it what it was. You know, we read that the special prosecutor is contemplating charges for obstruction of the official proceeding, fraud. This was an insurrection. You know, let's call it what it was and the insurrection statute punishes not just those who participated in the insurrection, but those who incite it and give aid and comfort thereto. So, in investigating former President Trump and others around him, I think we really do have to call it what it is. I think it's in the national interest.

It was in no sense an insurrection. It was neither armed nor organized. It was a political protest that at times became violent and morphed, unfortunately, into a riot, but it was not an insurrection. That is a lie and they know it's a lie. These are people who believe the election was stolen. They certainly had reason to think that, but instead of convincing them it wasn't stolen, instead of calming their fears by telling them what exactly Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million was doing in our election system, instead of explaining that despite the fact we changed the way we vote, no voting fraud took place, instead of explaining why voting seemed to stop in some places, did it? Did it not? Why don't you tell us instead of doing any of that, as you would in a democracy? They told them to shut up.

Everybody told them to shut up. Every news channel in America told them to shut up and some didn't want to so they went to Washington for January 6. Here these people, having already figured out that, hey, we can use police power to crush the other side, are fantasizing about locking up anybody who protests Donald Trump's imminent arrest in New York. You almost get the sense they want those protesters to commit crimes so they can go to Rikers. Watch as the MSNBC panel derides what seems to be psychosexual pleasure from the possibility of another January 6 in New York City. Watch this.

SCARBOROUGH: We've got something called video and it shows still that it was a riot. It was an attempted insurrection and they keep going to jail and so for those who think they're going to screw with the NYPD today, stay on the other side of the bridge. It's not going to go well. Even if they come into New York City and break the law, they're going to jail. It's pretty simple. Break the law, go to jail. There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system, right?

JEH JOHNSON: They're going to Rikers. Pretrial detention.

SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, Rikers and by the way, a one-way ticket to somebody said it, Rikers. Have a good day.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Over the long bridge there to Rikers Island, the NYPD specializes, particularly post-9/11, in real shows of force

Some of us will never tire of hearing Joe Scarborough demand that we lock up people who break the law. The filthier you are, the more hypocritical you are, of course, but what's so interesting is how you never see these very same people fantasize about locking up, say, the murderers or rapists or armed robbers or people who push elderly women in front of subway cars who are making New York City unlivable. This is a city in which the homicide rate jumped more than 50% from 2019 to 2021 because of their policies. They don't care about that. They're not mad at the murderers who cause shootings to increase more than 100% in that same period. They're not mad that Alvin Bragg, their new favorite prosecutor, dropped 70% of criminal cases, actual criminal cases, since taking office, so that these same criminals can continue to terrorize poor people in neighborhoods where MSNBC anchors don't live. Try that in Manctucket and see if it works.

Don't think they'd put up with it. They don't want those criminals locked up. They want protesters who vote the wrong way to get locked up. Now it goes without saying. This is an inversion of what you're supposed to want in a sane society. In a sane society, you let elections determine who has political power. You don't fantasize about your political opponents going to jail. You don't want a real show of force to deter constitutionally protected protests because those protests are the sign of a free society. You're proud of that. The people can protest. They don't have to be violent.

They can say what they think, but that has changed over the last two years under the Biden administration. Here's federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin on 60 Minutes in 2021 in tape that we will never forget. Speaking about American citizens, bragging about the DOJ using, "shock and awe" to round up as many Trump supporters as possible to deter them from protesting Joe Biden's inauguration, which they have a constitutional right to do. Watch this.

MICHAEL SHERWIN: After the sixth, we had an inauguration on the 20th. So, I wanted to ensure in our office, we want to ensure that there was shock and awe, that we could charge as many people as possible before the 20th and it worked because we saw through media posts that people were afraid to come back to DC because they were like, "If we go there, we're going to get charged." We wanted to take out those individuals that essentially were thumbing their noses at the public for what they did.

Shock and awe. Take out those individuals. Isn't that how you treat ISIS? These are Americans you're talking about, pal. That man in a free country would have no power whatsoever over his fellow citizens and instead he's launching a new war on terror against people who vote differently from him. This is bigger than Donald Trump, and it has been for a long time and now it's escalating.

So, are the Republicans you want or the people you vote for who are supposed to be protecting you from this but the country from devolving into something unrecognizable? Where's Mitch McConnell, by the way? He's the lead Republican in the Senate. Where's Thom Tillis, the liberal Republican from North Carolina? Where is John Cornyn of Texas, where all the other Republican senators who said, shut up, you shouldn't see the videotape from January 6?