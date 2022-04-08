Tucker: Maybe there is another agenda here

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." We've been assessing the Biden administration for more than a year, trying to figure out what the themes are and here's the conclusion we've come to. There is, in fact, a single principle that guides the Biden administration. Here's what it is. Your rights as an American are not, in fact, inalienable. We know this because Joe Biden himself has said it out loud several times.

He's reminded you that your constitutional protections extend precisely as far as he says they do. Now, the framers famously claimed that a citizen's rights come from God and the government's job is to protect those rights. That was the deal, but the modern Democratic Party, which will not acknowledge God, has inverted that formula. So now politicians loan you your rights, and they can take those rights back at any time, depending on your level of obedience.

Think of it as dog training on a national scale. So, it's Joe Biden who gets to decide which drugs you're forced to inject into your body. Joe Biden will determine whether you can have a 4th of July barbecue at your house. Ask Joe Biden, he'll tell you whether you have to repay your student loans from Yale Law School, whether landlords can evict tenants who aren't paying their rent, etc. These are all Joe Biden's decisions now and his decisions alone.

So, Joe Biden gets to tell you how many rights you have and under what condition and that's another way of saying, 'you don't really have any rights at all'. Think about that. So, if you have no permanent rights as a citizen of the United States , then needless to say, state and local governments can't have rights either because you elected them. So, you can vote for all the lawmakers you want, but in the end, Joe Biden will determine what the law is. The president's publicist made that point very clear at the briefing yesterday. Watch Jen Psaki denounce the state of Alabama for passing what is, in Alabama, a very popular law that bans the castration of children in the name of gender transitioning. Now, Joe Biden doesn't like that law. Therefore, that law is invalid. Here's her explanation.

JEN PSAKI: Alabama's lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care, that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors, may violate the Constitution and federal law.

Oh, it's just so great. She's reading it verbatim. So, to be clear, suddenly politicians are not allowed to tell doctors what to do. "What?" you ask, "I've been in this country the last two years." Nope! Politicians can't tell doctors what to do. Now, that's the new rule. So why did that rule change? Well, because the Constitution of the United States specifically protects chemical castration of minors when it's conducted in the name of something called trans rights. That's a transgender amendment. You knew that. It's a good thing you do know it, because if you were to disagree with it, Joe Biden's Department of Justice may very well send men with guns to arrest you and don't laugh, tempted as you may be, Jen Psaki is dead serious. She wasn't smiling. She was as solemn as an undertaker as she read the talking points written for her by some activist group and it got more solemn. Watch.

JEN PSAKI: Today in Alabama, instead of focusing on critical kitchen table issues like the economy, COVID or addressing the country's mental health crisis, Republican lawmakers are currently debating legislation that, among many things, would target trans youth with tactics that threatens to put pediatricians in prison if they provide medically necessary lifesaving health care for the kids they serve. Every major medical association agrees that gender-affirming health care for transgender kids is a best practice and potentially life-saving.

It's so unbelievable. Who wrote that? You got to wonder! Ugh, these people do have brass telling you, "Really, you should be worried about COVID." More people died under Biden than under Trump. "You should worry about the economy. Has it ever been this bad in your lifetime?"

But instead, you worry about all this dumb stuff that we don't care about at all, except it's all we talk about." But here's the medical guidance we just got from Jen Psaki. Slicing off a child's sex organs, preventing a 12-year-old from going through puberty, that's not ghoulish and dangerous and horrifying. No, it's not. It's "gender affirming health care." Indeed, it's all we're now calling a best practice. Now, best practice is a term that doesn't actually have a definition, but it does sound sciencey like something a physician might say and in fact, some physicians do say it, but that does not mean that it's true.

We know it's not true because this question has actually been studied in some detail. In the UK, there is slightly a bit more freedom in the science field. Researchers commissioned by the National Health Service have reviewed all available evidence on puberty blockers and their finding? There is in fact "very low evidence that puberty blockers help anyone." Oh, so what are the long-term effects of these powerful drugs in the bodies and minds of children? What we don't know, according to the study, that's "largely unknown." But it's not totally unknown, we do have some data and they're not encouraging.

Another group of researchers in the UK tracked the effect of puberty blockers on young people aged 12 to 15 over a nine-year period longitudinally and they found that after just one year on puberty blockers, children were far more likely to say they wanted to hurt or kill themselves. Oh. Kids on puberty blockers also experienced stunted growth and weaker bones. They had measurably lower IQs. These are not minor side effects, these are tragedies.

If you cared about children, you would care very much about these results. But the White House doesn't care, at all. "Why don't they care?" you wonder. Maybe because none of this is actually about helping transgender kids. They don't care about transgender kids and shame on you for thinking they did. Maybe there's another agenda. What could it be? Well, in New Jersey, a state senator called Holly Schepisi has taken a close look into a company and there are many of these, but she looked at a company called amaze.com. Amaze.com creates gender-affirming sex ed materials for children, little kids. Now, amaze.org, rather, is backed by the abortion industry, but its videos address all kinds of sexual topics. Here's one of their videos on pornography. The video begins by asking: Is it normal to watch porn? Here's their answer.

NARRATOR: Yes, it's normal. Lots of people watch porn. After all, it's right there and it's free. Find out more about porn right here on Amaze.

"Find out more about porn right here on Amaze." Well, thanks. I'll send it to the rest of my fifth-grade classmates. That's on YouTube. So, we reached out to amaze.org this afternoon. We want to know who these videos are aimed at. Obviously, small children. They didn't really answer our questions. Instead, they attacked us with maximum self-righteousness, "Your show's repeated attacks on curricula and resources proven to protect children of all ages is deeply disturbing."

Oh, so they're talking to little kids about porn, but we're the creepy ones? Spend some time at amaze.org's website and YouTube channel, and you'll find a lot more cartoons like this and all of them are clearly intended for young children. In one video, there's a simulated image of a child furiously masturbating in front of porn on a computer monitor. Not joking. Look it up. In another cartoon by Amaze kids learn all about oral sex.

NARRATOR: Whether oral sex counts as sex is really up to you. Generally, through the ages, sex was assumed as vagina-penile sex, but many people will choose not to have that kind of sex. Like me, I'm gay. So, if sex is just a penis and a vagina, then I guess my boyfriend and I will never have sex. So for me, oral sex is definitely sex, but ultimately it's up to you to decide what you believe counts as sex.

Yeah, you make the decision because you're in fifth grade. It's your decision. Guess who's decision it isn't? Your parents. They have no role in any of this. That's the point. Amaze.org is producing videos like this and flooding schools with them with the full backing of the Democratic Party. So, the key here is not whether you agree or disagree with the message. The key is that parents play no role in the decision. That's the point. Cutting parents out, destroying parental authority, destroying the family. So, in classrooms, Amaze.org isn't even necessary a lot of times. Some teachers do the jobs themselves. We know that, in part, because of the hard work of a Twitter account called "Libs of TikTok," which you ought to follow before it's banned if you want to know what may be happening in your child's school. "Libs of TikTok" just unearthed this video. It shows a teacher bragging to her students about her sex life. Little kids! Watch.

TEACHER: Man, y'all thought me teaching the children about me being poly was crazy, but not only that, but they also know that I'm gender fluid. This was all well and good until October, when I also explained to them that I'm pagan, so I am also a witch and I come into work and one of the children goes, "Lois, are you a boy? You have short hair," and his sister goes, "No, Lois is a girl" and a third child, who's my favorite, suddenly yells, "No, guys. We've been over this. Lois isn't a boy or a girl. Lois is a witch."

So, underneath all of this, needless to say, and you can't say it enough, is narcissism. It's about me and my identity and my journey. It's not about you or your children teaching me anything, it's about me. Let me talk about me some more. But if you speak, if you say you don't like this, you don't want your kids learning from people with face piercings about porn and oral sex and paganism, you could be prosecuted by Joe Biden's Justice Department.

So to be clear, this has nothing to do with the Constitution, nothing to do with science. It doesn't even really have a lot to do with sex. Are they creepy? Oh yeah, a lot of them are super, super creepy. Should they be around kids? Absolutely not, but it's not really about trying to groom little kids overall. It's even worse than that. This is an attempt to usurp the most basic of all parental rights because if you're a parent only you get to talk to your kids about sex. Why is that? Because sex, like religion, is something that the state doesn't intrude on.

Different families have different attitudes about sex and the federal government doesn't get to decide what those attitudes are, you do. You're the parent. It is none of Joe Biden's business. It's not the business of his creepy little publicist what you think about human sexuality or what you tell your kids about human sexuality. Period. It's your prerogative, not theirs. Now, for centuries, this has been very obvious. Strangers who talk to children about sex have by definition committed a sex crime.

So if you were to show up on a playground and show nude pictures to third graders or videos about masturbation or oral sex, we would arrest you, but Biden wants to change this. Why? Because he wants control over your family and your values and your beliefs. He wants to determine what your kids learn about the deepest and most important issues there are. So it's not about sex. It's about your mind and that's what they want control of.

So, Pete Buttigieg's husband has made this explicit. Here he is in a documentary financed by Jeff Bezos, of course, forcing kids to pledge allegiance to something called a pride flag.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: I pledge my heart.

KIDS RESPOND: I pledge my heart.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: To the rainbow.

KIDS RESPOND: To the rainbow.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Of the not-so-typical gay camp.

KIDS RESPOND: Of the not-so-typical gay camp.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: One camp.

KIDS RESPOND: One camp.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Full of pride.

KIDS RESPOND: Full of pride.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Indivisible.

KIDS RESPOND: Indivisible.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: With affirmation and equal rights for all.

KIDS RESPOND: With affirmation and equal rights for all.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Watch your heads.

So, they're daring you to complain about this. If you don't like this, you're against gay people. Well, most Americans have no problem at all with gay people whatsoever. Most Americans know gay people, in a lot of cases love them. It's not about that. It's about whether you have the right to pass on your values, which may be different from Joe Biden's values, onto your children. Do you have that right? If you don't have that right, you're not really the parent, Joe Biden is. This isn't really a free country at all. "Affirmation of equal rights for all." Right, but what about people who don't want their children force-fed other people's opinions about sexuality? Those people don't have rights. Those people get a DOJ investigation. Here's Pete Buttigieg to explain.

NAVARRO: Your husband, Chasten, is a teacher, and he's been a vocal critic of what's going on in my state of Florida, with the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law now, which he says will kill kids. Do you agree?

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Yeah, he's right, and I get the political reasons why they're doing this. By the way, some of those political reasons is they don't have a plan on anything else, right? I mean, they don't have a plan on dealing with inflation or dealing with gas prices.

Man, these people have brass. That's the guy in charge of our transportation system. Try to fly from Tampa to Denver tomorrow. See how much it costs you. What are the odds your plane lands on time? That's the guy in charge of our transportation, but there he is on "The View," calling you a criminal because you may not have fully digested his very specific views, about sexual values. "They don't have a plan for inflation or gas prices." They always accuse you of doing exactly what they're doing.