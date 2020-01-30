Adriana Cohen: Trump Senate impeachment trial -- It's time to end the Schiff show

It's high time to end this impeachment farce once and for all.

For starters, the flimsy articles of impeachment that Democrats have brought forth aren't crimes, much less the "high crimes" required to remove a sitting president. That alone is sufficient grounds to end this charade that's chock full of presumptions and assumptions from partisans that the president may have done something wrong.

Now, add the fact that everyone in Washington knows that Democrats won't obtain the two-thirds vote required from the Republican-controlled Senate to oust President Donald Trump. This is especially true given that the transcript of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy shows no quid pro quo and no crimes committed.

KT MCFARLAND: YOU WANT IMPEACHMENT TRIAL WITNESSES? OK, HERE ARE QUESTIONS THEY SHOULD ANSWER ABOUT THE SWAMP

Moreover, a witness with firsthand knowledge of the phone call in question, Zelenskiy, has stated there was "no pressure" and Trump did nothing wrong. Other top Ukrainian government officials confirmed this. That's what parties involved said. Now, let's look at the actions that took place in the aftermath of the call. U.S. military aid was timely delivered to Ukraine and no investigations were opened into Joe Biden or Hunter Biden.

Case closed.

So why on earth are we still here? So documented liars and conspiracy theorists like House manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his power-thirsty Democratic colleagues can continue this endless fishing expedition against the president on the taxpayers' dime?

Or so Schiff -- an unhinged Trump hater -- can continue to lie and smear the president before the Senate and the American people? Talk about a colossal waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

On Wednesday, Schiff, who has previously lied about his contacts with the infamous whistleblower, earning him four Pinocchios from The Washington Post last year, lied again. This time, it was before Chief Justice Roberts and the Senate chamber. Schiff said he doesn't know who the whistleblower is despite his Congressional staff being in contact with the whistleblower last summer, reportedly colluding with Schiff's office to take down the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Are the American people supposed to believe Schiff -- who's been persecuting the president for the past 3 1/2 years with one partisan-fueled investigation after another -- had no knowledge of this? Only a fool's fool would believe.

Schiff was also one of the lead architects and propagandists behind the debunked "Russian Collusion" hoax -- perhaps the biggest disinformation campaign waged against a sitting president in history.

This corrupt politician is still misleading the American people and now insisting that Senate Republicans allow former national security adviser John Bolton to be called as a witness in the impeachment trial based on dubious allegations in his soon-to-be-released book. Schiff will accept testimony from literally anyone who can damage the president and advance the Democratic political agenda -- no matter whether the witness is credible.

Here's the evidence: Fox News released two videos this week that every American should see. One is of John Bolton giving a TV interview in August 2019 discussing the president's phone call with Zelenksy. Bolton appeared very relaxed and pleased with the call saying it was "warm and cordial." He also said it was a "high priority" of the administration to combat corruption.

Now ask yourself this: If the president engaged in misconduct -- or criminal acts warranting impeachment -- why did Bolton speak so positively about the conversation? Could it be that after the president fired him, Bolton changed his tune to coincide with the release of his tell-all book?

Consider the other video making the rounds of Schiff giving a TV interview when the president named Bolton national security adviser. Schiff said Bolton lacked credibility. "This is someone who's likely to exaggerate the dangerous impulses of the president toward belligerence, his proclivity to act without thinking and his love of conspiracy theories," he told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on March 22, 2018.

But now that Bolton has an ax to grind against the president and aims to juice sales for his book, Schiff wants us to believe a witness he says is not credible?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can't be serious.

Senators must put an end to this travesty once and for all.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM ADRIANA COHEN