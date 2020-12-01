Gutfeld on Paul Krugman’s “illegitimate” column

Bear with me because this requires explanation. You may not know Paul Krugman, but he’s the biggest joke on The New York Times’ comic page. Except at the Times they call the comics op-eds.

In his latest spoof, Krugman claims that Joe Biden will be "the first modern president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy."

Good one.

NYT'S PAUL KRUGMAN FALSELY CLAIMS DEMOCRATS NEVER CALLED TRUMP 'ILLEGITIMATE' PRESIDENT

Except, first, Biden is about as modern as a poodle skirt. And second, President Trump has had to fight for four years against an opposition of elites, often using a very familiar word.

Krugman apparently doesn't recall any of this.

Three years after Trump was elected in 2016, his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, said of him in 2019: He knows he’s an illegitimate president. He knows, he knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did.”

She’s not alone. Remember this clown, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.?

Nadler said shortly before Trump was inaugurated in 2017 that Trump “was legally elected, but the Russian weighing-in on the election, the Russian attempt to hack the election and, frankly, the FBI’s weighing-in on the election, I think, makes his election illegitimate.”

And I wonder how Joe Biden feels about this!

In 2019, a supporter shouted at a Biden event that Trump “is an illegitimate president in my mind. That's it.”

Biden responded: “Folks, look, I absolutely agree.”

And who can forget those boycotting Trump’s inauguration, which was meant to underscore his illegitimacy

And Krugman himself tweeted many times questioning Trump’s legitimacy. So how did he forget that? A head injury? One caused from reading his own columns?

Or maybe after using every single hoax and racial smear against Trump and his supporters, Krugman and the Times just erased all memory of it? Perhaps in order to maintain a comical delusion so well-documented their only recourse is denial. It never happened.

Krugman is lucky. His employer will indulge his madness because it gets clicks. And their constant drumbeat of illegitimacy created a moral imperative for Trump’s removal by any means necessary: 25th Amendment, impeachment, or election fraud.

Which is why America sees the media for what they are. What's the word? Oh yeah: “illegitimate.”

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on Dec. 1, 2020.

