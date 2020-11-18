Gutfeld on the new COVID restrictions

Is life worth living without Thanksgiving?

In Oregon, violators of rules against large gatherings could face jail time — where they will be gathered in large groups in jails, with other violators.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said: “For the last eight months I have been asking Oregonians to follow the letter and the spirit of the law and we have not chosen to engage law enforcement. This point in time, unfortunately, we have no other option.”

In other states, leaders vow fines and also jail time. Some just freak out.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: “First of all, let’s try not to be obnoxious and offensive with your tone. If, if by the states numbers you hit 3% the schools close, what are you talking about ‘are you going to override’ — we did it already! That’s the law!! An orange zone and a red zone. Follow the facts.”

A reporter said: “I think people are still confused.”

Cuomo: “Then you’re confused.”

Reporter: “I’m confused and I think parents are still confused as well.”

Cuomo: “Then I tell you what, Jimmy. They’re not confused. You’re confused.”

Reporter: “I think parents are very confused as well.”

Cuomo: “Read the law.”

Meanwhile, photos emerge of California Gov. Gavin Newsom partying up, as he lectures you on shutting down. This, as the Pennsylvania governor orders you to wear a mask at home. Fine with me. I've been doing that for years. But this is getting gross.

Seriously, were adults who already worked together to save the most vulnerable lives. You flattened the curve — not the politicians. You saved the lives — not the media. You pulled it off — not them.

So it’s hard to be lectured by Bozos who did nothing. And it’s hard to sit by while rules are enforced differently for other people.

It's always the righteous who break their own laws, flying off to Maui or faking quarantine. And then wag their fingers at you — the heroes. Then they excuse the people in the mob, who don’t just violate social distancing, but your personal space.

Your event is a super-spreader; theirs is heroism.

So its jail time if you visit granny. But a woman who spits in a cop’s face is out in a few hours.

In a pandemic, how is that not assault with a deadly weapon?

Well, when the media shapes the story, cops are evil, so spit away. So the public should be pissed. We know it's fun being a tyrant, but we know what to do.

We don't want our relatives to die. So don’t insult by saying we don't care. Your threats make us seethe. And my advice for Thanksgiving is to make some signs and call it a protest. Tell everyone you're speaking truth to turkey.

Just wear a mask and keep your distance. Do it for granny. Not for the governors.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Nov. 18, 2020.

