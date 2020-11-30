Gutfeld on the media’s hard-hitting take on Joe's pets

After four years of trying to convince America that Donald Trump was two parts Hitler, three parts Godzilla and one part the daddy who didn't love them -- the media has turned over a new leaf, which is really an old leaf.

They’re writing about Joe Biden’s pets -- as opposed to his petting.

Leftwing crap-poster the Daily Beast website reports that a pet psychic claims Biden’s dogs are happy over the election and that their master will be a great president. Yeah, "master." Talk about a dog whistle.

The New York Times and NPR gushed about Biden having the first shelter dog in the White House. Not counting Bill Clinton!

DAILY BEAST PUBLISHES INTERVIEW WITH 'PET PSYCHIC' WHO SAYS SHE COMMUNICATED WITH BIDEN'S DOGS

And now some breaking news!

CBS “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley, shared this with America on Friday, “And now some breaking news! President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill won’t just be bringing their German Shepherds, Major and Champ, to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat."

No word if the cat identifies as a he, she, or they. Or -- even as a cat. What if it's a dog trapped in a cat's body?

But it's not like Biden really needed a pet. The media already has theirs... It’s Joe -- a big lumbering cocker spaniel.

DAN GAINOR: BIDEN NEWS COVERAGE GOES TO THE DOGS — MEDIA LAP UP PETS RETURNING TO WHITE HOUSE

But these stories are what the media loves. They please their sources and humanize the person who they voted for -- which is job number one when a Democrat wins. -- Too bad it doesn't humanize the media.

It's an easy story to write and easy for politicians to provide.

And that's the nature of a true politician -- they shine at the easy things. The surface level. The pat on the back, the ribbon-cutting... Getting a pet. Pleading for unity from people you hate.

This was why Trump was so refreshing.

He's none of that!

I mean, how would he look walking a dog on the White House lawn?"

Remember this from February 11, 2019, from an El Paso, Texas rally?

DONALD TRUMP: How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? ... Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you should get a dog,’ ‘Why?’ ‘It’s good politically.’ I said, ‘Look, that’s not the relationship I have with my people.’

How real is that?

He also knew, that even if he did get a dog, the media would just compare it to Hitler's dog.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on November 30, 2020.

