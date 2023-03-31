Expand / Collapse search
Trump's bizarre indictment, Michelangelo's 'porn,' and more from Fox News Opinion

Tucker: American politics was thrown into complete chaos Video

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the indictment against former President Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reacts to the indictment against former President Trump. Continue reading…

BIZARRE – Trump's indictment rests on this bizarre legal theory and has three major flaws. Continue reading…

BLOW THE WHISTLE – Former public school teacher blows the whistle on transgenderism in the classroom. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Wokeness is taking over hockey and baseball, but pride can't be mandated. Continue reading…

MY NAME, MY BILL – I fought 20 combat missions for my country. This is why Congress needs to pass a bill named after me. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden hits the road... with some guidance. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden hits the road... with some guidance Video

‘DAVID’ AS PORN? – Parents who won't let their kids see a 500-year-old statue are stupid? Not so fast. Continue reading…

WOKE RETIREMENT – Here are 5 steps to protect your savings. Continue reading…

FOLLOWING ORDERS – This state fired a first responder after he only followed orders. Continue reading…

