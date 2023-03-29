I was a public school teacher and I'm blowing the whistle on transgenderism before its too late

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When I was a public school teacher, I was once ushered into an auditorium with my colleagues to be trained in how to carry out a new policy in our school. But the focus was not on improving scores nor on remedying behavioral issues. We were to be trained in sensitivity to transgender students. We were told to accommodate one very small and narrowly defined disaggregate group whose interests intrinsically clash with many.

I am now the chief administrator of a private school, and I regularly speak to parents who are trying to make the best decisions for their children’s education. Most of these parents have no idea just how invasive transgender promotion is in their child’s classroom.

Look no further to this episode just two weeks after my public school "training session." One 8th grade boy arrived at school in high heels, a short skirt, open blouse, make-up, and women's jewelry. He demanded to use the girls' restroom. To avoid any type of response that could bring me under discipline, I simply walked away, convicted that I could not accommodate or support this type of behavior.

Too many Americans too often think that these sorts of bizarre things cannot possibly be happening because they were not remotely part of their own personal school experience. Unfortunately, they are very real, they are increasingly common, and now they are not only protected but promoted.

MINNESOTA ADVANCES ‘TRANS REFUGE’ BILL OPPONENTS SAY WOULD STRIP CUSTODY FROM NON-CONSENTING PARENTS

Consider another example. A little girl recently declared in my friend’s school office, "I don't want to be a girl! I don't want to be a girl!" The teacher, alarmed as to what would motivate her to say such a thing, looked down and saw the book she was carrying that she got from her kindergarten classroom bookshelf: Maddox Lyons and Jessica Verdi’s "I’m Not a Girl."

This is an illustrated children’s book that tells the story of Hannah. The initial picture of her shows a little girl with long hair gazing longingly into a barber shop where a little boy is getting his hair cut. The introduction to the story begins this way: "Nobody seems to understand that Hannah is not a girl." Eventually, Hannah is seated in the same barber’s chair, having her hair cut short and thinking, "This year, I am excited for picture day."

In schools all around the city, award-winning brand-new books like "Stellaluna" have been thrown in the garbage to make way for books like Lyons and Verdi’s which promote an agenda that most parents would militantly oppose—if only they knew.

Our government schools have deteriorated into propaganda machines that secretly work for the most perverse while working against those who truly have right to raise their children—parents.

We must remember that the pedagogical styles by which teaching is carried out in America today are not a simple matter of differing opinions over methodology. Rather it is a clash between radically opposed worldviews that underpin all the methodologies.

When compulsory education forces the majority of our children into schools run by activists who view themselves as surrogate parents, and who hold to views directly opposed to the majority of the actual parents, the whistle must be blown louder than for any other cause.

Those who are aware of the atrocities being committed in the name of equitable education are obligated to blow that whistle. For without the alarm being sounded, those who subject our children to harmful ideologies will successfully steal our kids right out from under us and make sure we don’t know it’s happening until it is too late.