TUCKER CARLSON: There is no coming back from the Trump indictment

American politics was thrown into complete chaos, perhaps permanently, about three hours ago when a grand jury in Manhattan, one of the most liberal cities in America, a place where 80% voted for Joe Biden in the last election, decided to indict Biden's political opponent in the upcoming election, the Republican front-runner, a man who leads by 30 points in polls, Donald Trump.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO INDICTMENT: 'THIS WITCH HUNT WILL BACKFIRE ON JOE BIDEN'

The jury did this at the urging of a man called Alvin Bragg. He is the Manhattan district attorney who has been famous so far by making the city much more dangerous, by refusing to enforce laws against crimes like robbery and rape.

Now, we don't know at this hour what the indictment says. We don't know specifically what the charges are, but previous news reports suggest they will emanate from an alleged payment seven years ago, a payment that federal regulators said violated no law but that Alvin Bragg apparently believes is a crime. Either way, the net result is Donald Trump is the first former president of the United States ever to be indicted. So, no matter what happens next, we can be certain there is no coming back from this moment.

There could be retaliation from red states. The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has already issued a statement saying that he will not participate in any extradition of Donald Trump to New York. That's apparently scheduled for next week. As you can probably tell, we're not certain of the full outlines of the story, but we know this moment is a historic one.