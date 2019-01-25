Tomi Lahren: Why can't our elected leaders resign first, then run for president?

Call me crazy but elected leaders who run for president should have to resign from their current post. Why should they be able to waste THEIR constituents time and money campaigning for a new job?

As of this week, a total of nine Democrats have either declared candidacy or announced exploratory committees for a run at the White House in 2020. Of those nine, six already hold office!

Please tell me why the constituents of these leaders...

Elizabeth Warren – Senator

Kirsten Gillibrand – Senator

Tulsi Gabbard – Congresswoman

John Delaney – Congressman

And Pete Buttigieg – Mayor

...should put up with these leaders running for president while they’re SUPPOSED to be doing the job they were ALREADY ELECTED to do?

It’s utterly ridiculous. Why should taxpayers be funding their campaign time? That goes for Republicans and independents, too.

Think about it, they campaign to be a mayor, representative, or senator by telling their constituents they are going to fight for them, put them first. They get elected and in just a couple pf years, or less, in they decide they want to bigger-better deal it and run for president?

How is that fair to their constituents, the people who elected them to do a job?

See what I’m saying, Kamala? The people of California elected you to your first term as U.S. Senator in 2016! You’ve barely served us and now you’re going to spend the next almost two years – with a salary paid for by us and a platform given to you by us – to campaign for president?

That’s a load of crap!

Think about it, these leaders use their tax-payer funded time to campaign for president and if they lose (which they all will) then they will go right back to the job that wasn’t good enough for them but now they will do it after all?

That’s a giant slap in the face! They risk nothing while their constituents take a back seat.

And consider this – if these already-elected leaders had to give up their current seats…perhaps they would think twice about running, which would narrow down the whole primary circus a whole heck of a lot!

There are a lot of things that should be adjusted when it comes to terms, campaigns and politicians in general but this seems like a no-brainer.

Those are just my "First Thoughts." From L.A., God bless and take care.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "First Thoughts" monologue on Fox Nation.