Three top takeaways from 2022 midterm elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The voting is over and the 2022 midterm elections have (almost) wrapped up.

No, Republicans aren’t parading through the streets of Rome like a conquering army, it’s important to keep perspective on what Tuesday night’s election results mean.

Despite the Democratic spin and despite what the mainstream media is saying, here’s the big takeaway of the night: the GOP appears poised to take back the House and the trajectory of the Biden administration will be changed forever.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

The days of unchecked Democratic rule, runaway spending, and killing American energy are done. Though Republicans may not be able to completely turn the country around all at once — Joe Biden is still president, after all – the GOP can still provide a very effective brake pedal.

The jury may still be out on the final makeup of the House and Senate but these three takeaways from Tuesday night’s results are in view.

1. America is still as divided as ever

President Joe Biden’s promises to unite the country are long gone. More than anything, Tuesday night proved that we are as divided as ever. There was no red wave, but more of a red ripple. Our country moved rightward in a direction that is discernible, yet not dramatically.

DESANTIS TOUTS ‘WIN FOR THE AGES’ AS HE AND RUBIO SCORE BIG VICTORIES, SHADING PURPLE FLORIDA RED

Republicans will likely govern the House by a distinct margin. The Senate is still up for grabs. Aside from a few select issues, it’s unlikely much will get done in Washington. And perhaps, after 2 years of Democrats passing trillions in new spending and increasing inflation, that’s a good thing.

2. Hispanic voters threw their support to the GOP

Democrats bragged for years about how their advantage among Hispanic voters would propel them to a permanent majority. "Demographics is destiny" was their refrain. And yet, over the last several years, Republicans steadily chipped away at their advantage. A recent Wall Street Journal poll showed just a 5-point lead for Democrats among Hispanics – that's a margin that would’ve been unthinkable a decade ago.

REPUBLICANS MAKE HUGE GAINS AMONG BLACK AND LATINO VOTERS AS DEMS FEAR 'PARADIGM-SHIFT': POLL

Tuesday night, Hispanics powered the GOP to victory in Florida. Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio blew the doors off in the Sunshine State. Nevada also looks promising with Adam Laxalt and Republican congressional candidates on the verge of a sweep.

If this trend continues across the country, it threatens to upend a major linchpin of future Democratic paths to victory.

Tuesday’s results show the public wants to turn the page on complete Democratic control of Washington.

For decades, Democratic Party leaders have relied on winning a heavy number of Latino voters to power them to office. If that firewall collapses, they will need to scramble to find those vote elsewhere.

3. Biden has a big decision to make

The clock is ticking on Joe Biden. Within the next few weeks, he needs to tell the world, but most importantly his own party, whether he intends to run for president.

Republicans such as Donald Trump are already ready to run. And despite what they may tell the public, other prospective candidates are prepared to do the same.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The Democratic Party will get antsy very soon. Biden needs to either announce—definitively—that he’ll run for reelection or he needs to stand down and unleash a no-holds-barred Democratic primary.

Tuesday’s results show the public wants to turn the page on complete Democratic control of Washington.

The final pages of the 2022 midterm elections are yet to be written. But on Tuesday, we saw where the plot was headed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans are poised to return to power in Washington and be the brake pedal on a Biden agenda. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his Party face a future where a possible open presidential primary bleeds a crucial voting block.

On to 2024.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MATT GORMAN