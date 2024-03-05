They canceled Dr. Seuss for this? Scott Peterson's surprising challenge, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to the Supreme Court ruling that former President Trump can not be disqualified from the Colorado ballot. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – It's the border, stupid. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Biden's got 3 make or break tests this week and Democrats are completely clueless. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – For every DEI that dies, a new one comes to life just under a different name. Continue reading…

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Stop Chinese EVs before they destroy our auto industry. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Google 'missed the mark' with 'inaccurate' AI-generated historical images. Continue watching…

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS – Our retirement system is a disaster for working people. We can fix it. Continue reading…

SECOND CHANCE – Scott Peterson’s conviction faces surprising challenge 20 years later. Continue reading…

THEY CANCELED DR. SEUSS FOR THIS? – The disturbing reality behind Read Across America. Continue reading…

