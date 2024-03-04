SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump scored a major victory today

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump cannot be disqualified from the Colorado ballot on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Former President Donald Trump scored a major victory today when the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously reversed that ruling that barred him from appearing on the Colorado ballot ahead of tomorrow's primary, now saying in the majority opinion "states have no power under the Constitution to enforce section three with respect to federal offices, especially the presidency."

President Trump reacted to this decision on Truth Social, calling it a big win for America and he's right. Based on the oral arguments, the decision is not a surprise. This should have been and was a slam dunk case and while they issued a concurring opinion, even the three liberal justices, they sided with Trump. Now, today's decision has ramifications well beyond just Colorado. Remember, a judge in Cook County in Illinois ruled that Trump was ineligible for the state's primary ballot just last week and of course, in the state of Maine, they have a leftist secretary of state unilaterally decided to remove him from the ballot in that state without any legal proceedings, but today's decision from the Supreme Court, well "no pun intended" it trumps all those rulings as states had no business with this issue in the first place and even the court's liberal justices agreed.

Now, this would have created nothing but complete chaos if Colorado had done this and gotten away with this. Again, it was a slam dunk, but what's extremely alarming is the left's reaction. Let's take a look at their collective meltdown today following this 9-0 decision.