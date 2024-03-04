Morning Glory: It's the border, stupid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Ellis Island began receiving arriving immigrants on January 1, 1892," the Ellis Island Foundation reports. "Over the next 62 years, more than 12 million immigrants would arrive in the United States via Ellis Island." That’s an average of less than 200,000 immigrants a year entering through the famous gates where the Statue of Liberty continues to act as a welcome sight to travelers arriving in the States even though it’s long been closed as a port of entry for new migrants to our country.

Ellis Island was far from the only port of entry for immigrants over those 62 years, but it is the symbol of America’s welcome to migrants. In the 50 years between 1880 and 1930, 28 million migrants came to America. So in the peak migration years, the United States averaged 560,000 immigrants on an annual basis.

It is impossible to know how many migrants have crossed our southern border since President Joe Biden took office, but it has been far, far more than 560,000 a year. Uninvited migrants crossing that southern border fall into two categories: "encountered" and "got-a-ways."

The former have some contact with a U.S. official. The latter do not. There have been more than 8.5 million "encounters" at the border since Biden took office and some estimates but a fair estimate of the "got-a-ways" is closing in on at least 2 million. No matter how one slices and dices the data, more than 10 million have flooded the country in three years and three months. Some have been deported, and some of those have returned. The chaos at the border prevents any definite data set from being assembled, but none is needed.

Americans know the scale of the migration and the urgency of the problem sets that vast wave of humans brings. Gallup reports that immigration sailed past "government" as the issue of most concern to Americans in February.

It is unlikely that President Biden will spend much if any time talking about these raw numbers or the polling that results from them in his State of the Union address Thursday. Rather, expect him to blame the GOP for rejecting the "immigration deal" offered by Senate Democrats and the president last month —a deal which did not guarantee that "The Wall" would be built and quickly. Any "deal" without that concession to reality is not going to pass because a healthy majority of Americans want that Wall built.

As the comparisons with "then" and "now" are put side by side, any fair-minded observer has to admit that the United States has entered uncharted territory when it comes to illegal migration.

The impact of this massive influx of new residents is most often glimpsed in its worst way with violent crimes. The upside of the new wave of migration is a positive impact on the numbers of new people in the labor pool. The downsides are the "negative externalities," as economists call them, such as the burdens on emergency rooms, schools, and the general broadcasting to every would-be migrant on the planet that the American border is essentially open to anyone who will make the trek and then live in the economy that employs the undocumented or those awaiting hearings of one sort or another.

President Biden, infirm, often incoherent and sometimes difficult to watch move about, will no doubt rest and rehearse and deliver a decent enough speech Thursday to avoid a collapse of his candidacy, though many Democrats are studying the polls and wondering how a switcheroo at the top of the ticket could come to pass between now and November. Vice President Harris isn’t their answer and Democrats know that, but governors like Jared Polis of Colorado and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania would instantly reframe the race if they were at the top of the ticket. They haven’t got anything to do with the border disaster.

But "fantasy politics" like "fantasy baseball" is a diversion from reality not a substitute. The reality is that President Biden is going to be their nominee absent a health crisis, and Biden abandoned border security on Day One of his tenure. No amount of posturing or absurd rhetoric can change the facts. Former President Trump has credibility on the border issue, and he will indeed finish the wall as his team figured out how to expedite construction via reprogramming of funds by the last year of his first term.

Every day the candidates are talking about immigration is a good day for Trump. That holds true for the other two "I" issues: inflation and Israel. While inflation has "cooled" to "only" 3.4%, the devastating impact of Bidenomics on the average American family remains obvious every time someone shops for groceries or fills up the tank, and it’s even more stunning when they look for a home or apartment to rent or buy.

Super Tuesday’s totals tonight will lock in the near-inevitability of a Biden-Trump rematch. But this time Biden is the incumbent carrying the heavy burden of defending what he has done or not done, not Trump bedeviled by a country sick with and scared of COVID.

As Election 2024 comes into focus, you’d have to be more than a little blind to reality to like Joe Biden’s chances. To paraphrase James Carville from 1992: "It’s the border, stupid."

