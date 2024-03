Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Remember when our teacher dressed up as the ‘Cat in the Hat’ and we ate green eggs and ham?" This authentic memory from my kids’ mouths immediately elicited tears in my eyes. "Yes, that was fun…" I smiled, which was a lot easier than replying, "Yes, those were the days when Read Across America celebrated phonics and word recognition instead of gender identity and social justice for kindergartners."

If you search online, Read Across America was created in 1997 to be a unifying event to promote literacy by way of legendary children’s author Dr. Seuss’ March 2 birthday. Educators cite its purpose as a day (or week) dedicated to encouraging a love of reading. But, many parents now realize we’ve been duped. Betrayed, even.

We failed to recognize that Read Across America was invented and implemented by the NEA (National Education Association). They’re a group of bureaucrats who, by current evidence and real-time experience, linked arms with overreaching politicians to keep schools closed, imposed unscientific mandates onto unsuspecting children and teachers, and contributed millions of dollars in membership dues to progressive ideas ranging from LGBTQ causes in schools to Palestinian interests to left-wing politicians seeking re-election.

NEW YORK SCHOOL GIVES CHILDREN 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' COLORING BOOK THAT PROMOTES TRANS AFFIRMATION: REPORT

Visit the NEA’s website, and you’ll find all sorts of jargon about "diversity and inclusion," while books by Black authors are blatantly segregated for web browsing. Dr. Seuss is now nonexistent to the NEA, despite Read Across America being crafted around his birthday — due to a few goofy and dated illustrations in "The Cat in the Hat," "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," which were recently declared "racist" by unnamed teachers and academics. (Who wants to wager that those educators were dues-paying NEA members obsessed with instructing children to become social justice activists?)

Now that Seuss is out of the picture, the NEA instead highlights picture books like "’Twas the Night Before Pride," with stanzas that read, "The drag queens all brushed their wigs with great care, and the bikers checked their tires to make sure they had air." (Yes, this is a real book.)

This is what our nation’s largest teachers union recommends to inspire and advance kindergarten literacy? Victims versus oppressors. Sexual orientation in lieu of wholesome and age-appropriate stories. Twisted perceptions of diversity and inclusion, weaponized and wielded — without your parental consent. (I can’t help wondering how "Ho’onani: Hula Warrior," a story about a child who doesn’t see herself as a girl or boy, fared with parents when the NEA recommended it for classroom use back in 2021 — back when many schools were still under lockdown. I digress.)

And, if you publicly question why NEA might endorse books that millions of parents consider age-inappropriate for public school classrooms, some union members and activists might peg you as a "book banner."

The bully tactics wielded at parents, accusing us of stifling our children’s worldview while being ignorant and oppressive, are downright insulting and borderline abusive. But fear not, this is all in the name of diversity and inclusion.

NEA President Becky Pringle is quoted on the NEA website, saying "All students deserve the freedom to read books as diverse and complex as the world in which they live. When they have access to books that include characters—by authors—of all races, genders, and backgrounds, students will discover their own voices and learn from the stories and voices of others."

I agree, Ms. Pringle — which is why parents like me continue to wonder why classic books that enrich cultural literacy and diversity of thought are continually excluded from classrooms.

As a mom, I now see the disturbing reality of what Read Across America has become: A nefarious storefront for misguided educators to coerce youngsters into age-inappropriate activism at the expense of achieving actual academic potential.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The NEA doesn’t seem to care that about half of America’s public school children are not able to read at a proficient grade level. Read Across America appears to be yet another living testament to how severely hijacked our school system has become.

Now that Seuss is out of the picture, the NEA instead highlights picture books like "’Twas the Night Before Pride," with stanzas that read, "The drag queens all brushed their wigs with great care, and the bikers checked their tires to make sure they had air." (Yes, this is a real book.)

What can we do as parents? Reject radical ideologies forced on our kids and unapologetically reclaim our fundamental right to direct the education and upbringing of our children in one of two ways:

1. Keep your child home on Read Across America Day, and communicate with your school leaders that you are opting out of supporting age-inappropriate and divisive materials endorsed by the National Education Association … in the name of inclusion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2. Volunteer to read a book in your child’s classroom that week, and happily share a story that touts pro-American values … in the name of diversity. I recommend anything from the wholesome Otto’s Tales series for K-2nd grade, but I may be the slightest bit biased.

The stability of our nation hinges on diversity of thought, inclusion of civic discourse, and equality-under-God values that do not segregate by skin color through books that we — parents — vet, approve and share with our children. Reasonable parents don’t need Read Across America, we are America. We choose, freely. And, whatever stories we choose can absolutely be enjoyed with green eggs and ham.