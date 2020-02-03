Steve Hilton: Why is Trump hounded while Biden's alleged corruption gets a pass? The 'Swamp' knows

What we saw during the Senate trial confirmed what we've known for months: impeachment wasn't about the Constitution. It wasn't about abuse of power. It was about the Democrats and the fact that they hate President Trump, are furious he won in 2016, and fear he'll win again this year.

AS JOE BIDEN COMPETES FOR A WIN IN IOWA, ONE GOP SENATOR IS ALREADY TALKING ABOUT IMPEACHING HIM

Now, finally, this impeachment farce looks like it's coming to an end. But it would be a massive injustice if we let things lie as they are.

For years, the alleged corruption and abuse of power by President Trump has been investigated over and over and over again. But what about the alleged Biden corruption? Nothing. Not a single investigation. Why does he get a pass? Why does President Trump have his administration blocked, probed and hounded for three years but nothing on the other side?

That is not fair. That is not justice. That is not the rule of law, but the law of the "Swamp" -- and the king of the Swamp is Joe Biden.

So as impeachment comes to an end, let the investigation of Biden begin. And as John Kerry reveals that he, too, may run for president, he, too, must be investigated over cash for gas.

Are you listening, Senate Republicans? You and only you can do this.

We now need to hear from Joe Biden. How much U.S. taxpayer money went to Ukrainian gas company Burisma while your son Hunter was on the board of directors, and you sent billions of dollars to Ukraine's energy industry? You said you didn't know about your son's ties to Burisma, but last year, he said he told you. So who's lying? You or your son?

And yes, let's call him, too. Hunter Biden, please summarize your expertise in energy matters in 2014 when you were hired by Burisma. Please describe your business experience in Ukraine in 2014 when you were hired by Burisma.

Did you hire former John Kerry aide, David Leiter, as Burisma's Washington lobbyist? When you were wandering around a crack den in Los Angeles in late 2016 while on the Burisma board, was that on behalf of Burisma?

Let's call Burisma founder, Mykola Zlochevsky. Why did you hire Hunter Biden? Was it his connections? Which connections? With strippers or crack dealers? As a corrupt oligarch, perhaps you thought Hunter Biden might bring you judicial immunity.

Not a bad assumption, considering that when Hunter Biden returned a rental car with a crack pipe inside along with a mysterious white residue. He got off with no charges being filed.

Let's call Burisma board member, Devon Archer. When you met with Vice President Biden, the new head of Ukraine policy at the White House on the evening of April 16, 2014, did you discuss Ukraine energy or Burisma? Or was it just a total coincidence that two days after that meeting, Hunter Biden joined Burisma's board, and that three days after that, the vice president flew to Ukraine with promises of billions in aid for the Ukraine energy sector, which his son was now being paid by?

Let's call David Leiter, the former John Kerry aide hired by Burisma soon after Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, also a former Kerry aide who joined the Burisma board. Were you paid $90,000.00 by Burisma? What was that contract for? And was it a foreign influence campaign to direct U.S. taxpayer dollars to Burisma? Why did you donate thousands of dollars to Democratic Sens. Ed Markey, Jeanne Shaheen and Richard Blumenthal in the year leading up to your Burisma registration?

Let's get the senators to testify. Senator Markey, Senator Shaheen -- was it a coincidence that shortly after Ukraine energy sector lobbyist, David Leiter, gave you thousands of dollars in donations, you wrote to President Obama urging him to send more aid to the Ukraine energy sector?

Were you aware of the original source of the Leiter donations? Were you aware they came from a lobbyist for a corrupt foreign company, a company you went on to support? And Sen. Blumenthal, was your decision to sponsor legislation alongside Sen. Markey that pushed more money towards Ukraine's gas sector influenced by Ukraine gas lobbyist David Leiter's donations to your campaign committee?

Let's call John Kerry. As you pushed for taxpayer cash to support the Ukrainian gas industry, your former chief of staff lobbied for a Ukrainian gas company, and your stepson's friend and business partner joined its board. Is that not a blatant and corrupt conflict of interest?

Why did you not recuse yourself from anything to do with Ukraine energy? Are you aware that David Leiter used his connection to you to get foreign clients for his lobbying firm while you were secretary of state? Can you explain why that is not totally corrupt?

Talking of corruption, let's call the whistleblower who started this all. How many times have you met Joe Biden? Would you describe yourself as non-partisan? Why did you hire a lawyer who said right after President Trump's inauguration that a coup had started against him? Please describe all contact you've had with Rep. Adam Schiff and anyone on his staff.

Let's call DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa. You were paid over $400,000.00 by the DNC. between 2004 and 2016. Please describe the work you carried out for them? Did you seek information about Donald Trump from Ukraine, as asserted by the Ukrainian government?

And let's end, for now, with this one: If it's wrong for Republicans to solicit foreign dirt on Democrats, why is it okay for Democrats to solicit foreign dirt on Republicans?

Yes, there are a lot of questions. And the biggest one of all -- the one we started with -- why does every allegation against Donald Trump get endlessly investigated while Joe Biden's corruption, John Kerry's corruption, Ed Markey's corruption, Jeanne Shaheen's corruption, Richard Blumenthal's corruption -- all of that outrageous and obvious Democratic corruption in the Ukraine cash for gas scandal -- is completely ignored?

You know why. Because the Swamp looks after its own.

Adapted from Steve Hilton's monologue from "The Next Revolution" on Feb. 2, 2020.

