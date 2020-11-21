Expand / Collapse search
Steve Doocy: Shake up your Thanksgiving with this recipe for bacon-wrapped turkey

Life is too short to have a tough turkey

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and if you’re looking for a way to make your table really special, add a pound of bacon and a turkey breast to your shopping list and make this fantastic recipe from the holiday chapter of our  "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home."

The good thing about this recipe is that everybody is looking for a smaller Thanksgiving feast which means a smaller turkey this year.

Steve and Kathy Doocy's new book 'The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook' hits store shelves Video

Like everything else during the pandemic, we’re putting a little something extra into what we do and if you're going to make a turkey, even if it’s just for two, it’s got to be terrific. 

Life is too short to have a tough turkey.

And braided with bacon and smoked for a couple of hours this one is off the charts!

Honestly, we’ve all run out of things to cook during the pandemic. If you’re looking for something different, perhaps as a gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season, there are 100+ new easy and delicious ideas in our "Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," click here to order

